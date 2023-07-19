GRAND ISLAND — Needing two victories Wednesday to claim the area tournament title, the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs won both games on Wednesday.
The Chiefs (32-13) twice defeated Kearney Runza with late-inning heroics to win the championship of the Area 7 American Legion Seniors tourney at Ryder Park.
Now FPB will be preparing to play in the state tournament that starts Saturday at Duncan Field.
Prior to their area tournament, the Chiefs were awarded a spot in the state tournament, an honor bestowed upon FPB as tourney host. But the Hastings club wanted more than that. They wanted to win their area tournament. They did just that to earn their way to state.
Hastings edged Kearney Runza 4-3 in game one. Then the Chiefs nipped Kearney 12-11 in the nightcap. Both games required some late-game heroics to come away triumphant.
“What a roller coaster. It was fun, but an emotional roller coaster,” said FPB coach Blake Marquardt. “It truly came down to every single player. When you’re this deep in the tournament, you are pulling out everything you’ve got just to get to this point. You know it probably is going to be a high scoring game just because everybody is empty on pitching.”
In game two’s final inning, the Chiefs won it when Jaxen Gangwish belted a single that scored Nick Conant from second base.
“I saw that fastball coming low and in and I turned on it. I didn’t hit it off the barrel but I found a gap,” Gangwish said.
Conant got on base with a one-out single. He advanced to second when Elijah Johnson uncorked a single. Conant utilized some nifty base running to get home with the game winner.
“I saw him (Gangwish) put it on the ground. I was just trying to get over to third. Once it got past me I just booked it home,” Conant said.
Both players helped lead the Chiefs offensive attack that produced 15 hits. Conant garnered four hits, including a double. Gangwish also collected four hits. Johnson registered three hits.
Braden Rutt clobbered a home run that scored Gangwish who got aboard with a single.
“We wanted to earn it. We fought back. We are very proud of this group,” Marquardt said.
Naz Robinson came in as a relief pitcher in the fifth inning. He helped stop Kearney’s seven-run fifth frame.
“He hasn’t had a ton of innings. But he’s a guy that comes in in those situations late in the game,” Marquardt said about Robinson. “He’s going to come in and throw strikes.”
Game Two
Kearney.......3 0 0 0 7 0 1 — 11 9 1
Hastings....2 6 1 0 2 0 1 — 12 15 1
W — Naz Robinson. L — Tysen Cabela
2B — K, Jacob Hansen. H, Nick Conant.
HR — K, Kole Throckmorton. H, Braden Rutt.
Hastings 4, Kearney 3
The Chiefs survived three errors in the sixth inning and eked out a 4-3 win over Kearney Runza in the opening game of the Area 7 finals.
Thankfully for FPB, Hastings gave up just one run in the error-laced sixth frame.
Hastings rallied for the win during its seventh-inning last at bats. Cameron Brumbaugh cracked a sharply hit single that drove home Lucas Gabriel from second base.
Home runs highlighted the early innings. Kearney’s Nolan Smith’s homer just barely cleared the left field fence and very near the foul pole.
FPB’s Gangwish put the Chiefs ahead 2-1 in the second inning when he slugged a 2-run homer. The circuit clout also plated Johnson who led off with a single.
The Chiefs’s 2-1 lead remained until the fifth inning. Each team scored one run in that frame. Gabriel scored from third base on Brumbaugh’s sacrifice fly.
Daeton Espino came on as a relief pitcher in the last inning and was credited with the win.
Game One
Hastings.......0 2 0 0 1 0 1 — 4 9 3
Kearney........1 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 3 5 1
W — Daeton Espino. L — Garrison Burns.
HR — K, Nolan Smith. H, Jaxen Gangwish