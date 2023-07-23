p07-23-23AML5ptsElkhorn1.jpg
Five Points Banks’ Braden Rutt hits a double against Elkhorn North in the American Legion Class A State Tournament Saturday night at Duncan Field. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

A must-win situation faces the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs Sunday in the state American Legion baseball tournament.

The Chiefs (32-14) will tangle with Grand Island Home Federal in a 1 p.m. consolation bracket contest.

p07-23-23AML5ptsElkhorn3.jpg
Five Points Banks’ Landon Hinrichs pitches against Elkhorn North in the American Legion Class A State Tournament Saturday night at Duncan Field. 
p07-23-23AML5ptsElkhorn2.jpg
Hastings’ Nick Conant tags Elkhorn North’s Isaiah Miller as he slides into second base during thee American Legion Class A State Tournament Saturday night at Duncan Field. 
p07-23-23AML5ptsElkhorn4.jpg
Five Points Banks’ Evan Rust bunts against Elkhorn North in the American Legion Class A State Tournament Saturday night at Duncan Field. 
p07-23-23AML5ptsElkhorn5.jpg
Five Points Banks second baseman Cameron Brumbaugh makes a play on a hit by Elkhorn North’s Maverick Christensen in the American Legion Class A State Tournament Saturday night at Duncan Field. 
