A must-win situation faces the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs Sunday in the state American Legion baseball tournament.
The Chiefs (32-14) will tangle with Grand Island Home Federal in a 1 p.m. consolation bracket contest.
FPB lost to Elkhorn North 8-5 Saturday night in the first round of the Class A American Legion state tournament, National Division. The Elkhorn squad continues to the winners’ bracket where they will play Elkhorn South at 7 p.m. Sunday.
All the tournament games are to be played at Duncan Field. The tournament continues through July 26.
“The season is on the line now. You either win or go home,” said Chiefs’ coach Blake Marquardt. “If I can get this team to play with the sense of urgency as they did in the area tournament, then we’ll have a chance tomorrow. But if we come out like we did today with no sense of urgency, we’re going to get knocked over.”
The Hastings team spotted Elkhorn North a four-run lead in the first inning, and the Chiefs could never catch up.
Elkhorn (36-11) rang up its four runs with two outs. FPB gave up four hits and made an error during the first-inning scoring spree.
“We had our moments to get out of that inning with one run. They made us pay for it,” Marquardt said.
The Chiefs retaliated with one run in their first at bats. Cameron Brumbaugh raced home on a Jaxen Gangwish single. But the lone run allowed Elkhorn to keep playing comfortably. Elkhorn played error free all night and closed with eight stolen bases.
Elkhorn’s batters produced 10 hits, all of them singles. Hastings’ defense helped out with three errors.
“They can swing it,”Marquardt said about Elkhorn North. “They’ve got several guys going to Nebraska, pitchers and hitters. They have good contact hitters, and they ran the bases extremely fast. They put a lot of pressure on us. We just could not control their tempo.”
Elkhorn tallied two more runs in the second frame to widen its lead to 6-1. The Chiefs missed a golden opportunity to strike back. But they left the bases loaded. Daeton Espino, Naz Robinson and Evan Rust got stranded.
FPB got its second run in the third inning after starting pitcher Landon Hinrichs and the Chiefs’ defense retired the side in order.
The Hastings coaches discussed whether to relieve Hinrichs from his pitching duties prior to the third inning. But Hinrichs remained in the game through 6 1/3 innings before Lucas Gabriel came on in relief.
“After the second inning we talked about whether we should pull (Hinrichs) and save him for later in case we made a run. All of a sudden he goes out in the third and shuts them down. He looked really strong in the third and fourth. All in all, I thought Landon did an outstanding job. He gave us a chance to win. It comes down to playing better defense behind him,” Marquardt said.
After Elkhorn scored a fourth-inning run, the Chiefs bounced back with three runs to trail 7-5 in their fourth-frame at bats. Doubles by Nick Conant and Braden Rutt highlighted the Chiefs’ breakout. Conant’s double brought home Evan Rust, who drew a walk. Rutt's double plated Elijah Johnson who also walked. Conant also scored, tagging up on a Gangwish sacrifice fly.
FPB’s defense made two plays worthy of web gems. Catcher Gangwish threw out a runner at second base. Center fielder Rust made a leaping catch on a dying fly ball.
Of the Chiefs’ seven hits, Rutt blasted two doubles. One of them hit the left field wall on one bounce. Those hits resulted in 3 RBI.
Rust had a hit and a run. Conant also slapped a single and scored once. Johnson reached home twice. Daeton Espino registered a single
Elkhorn North (36-11) 4 2 0 1 0 0 1 — 8 10 0
Hastings FPB (32-14) 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 — 5 7 3
W — Sam Huff. L — Landon Hinrichs
2B — H, Braden Rutt, 2, Nick Conant.