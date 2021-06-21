Coming off a sweep of the Millard Blacksox on Saturday, the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs took a pair Sunday from their counterpart, the Millard Goldsox.
Strong pitching and finding creative ways to score runs was the key in Hastings’ sweep of the Goldsox.
Luke Brooks started game one for Five Points and went the full five innings in a 13-5 Chiefs’ mercy-rule win, giving up five runs on six hits while striking out seven on 76 pitches.
“(Brooks) came back on short rest,” said Chiefs head coach Blake Marquardt. “He pitched last Monday where he threw a lot of pitches. He will have to comeback again this week on short rest. He did a good job and he will extend the game again for us.”
Offensively, Hastings compiled just six total hits in game one, but drew four walks and four hit batsmen to help the cause.
Situational hitting for Hastings, at times, was solid, especially in game one where the Chiefs converted on back-to-back hit-and-runs.
“They executed perfectly,” Marquardt said. “The first one, Brooks hit it right down the right field line that had us go first to third on that. (Tyson) LeBar came up next and scored a run. Execution was really done well.”
The big inning for Hastings came in the bottom of the fifth, leading 6-5.
Every batter in the lineup reached the plate in the inning. Hastings had three hits in the inning, including a three-run triple from Gabe Conant who finished 1-for-2.
Five Points tallied seven runs in the inning. LeBar singled to right field to knock in the final run.
Kayleb Saurer started game two for the Chiefs after getting the call up to the senior team this weekend.
“We brought him up this weekend and not knowing what he was going to give us,” Marquardt said of Saurer. “I was hoping he would give us three or four innings but he gave us five solid innings. He was a competitor and he will continue to do that in our program.”
Saurer went five innings and struck out two while allowing three hits and a walk on 63 pitches.
Hastings scored two runs in the second inning on two hits. Cambren Montague hit a double that scored Gabe Conant, who reached base via fielder’s choice. Then, Isaiah Henry hit a single to center to score Braden Kalvelage, who ran for the catcher Montague.
Hastings kept the momentum going into the third. Brayden Mackey led off the inning with a triple that found the left-center gap. Macrae Huyser and Brooks each hit singles and both of them came around on three consecutive wild pitches to give the the Chiefs a 5-0 lead.
The lone run for the Goldsox came in the top of the sixth inning when Aaron Einsel led off the inning with a single and Braden Haumann hit a double off of Markus Miller, who came in relief of Saurer.
Hastings added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to issue the mercy rule again. All four runs for Five Points came on no hits. Five wild pitches and two walks contributed to the runs, with Conant hitting a sac fly to score LeBar to end the contest.
Five Points has a day off before taking on Norfolk at home Tuesday for a doubleheader.
“Right now I really need them to get away from the field and reset their bodies and their minds,” Marquardt said. “I hope they take the next day or so off. It is mentally draining out here on the field. It is not like they are doing just baseball, they are in camps all summer long, lifting weights all week long... We will have our full squad back on Tuesday which might be the first time all summer that we have a full squad. It will be fun to play baseball with everyone back which means that we can keep our rotation a little bit better so everyone doesn’t have to get overworked.”