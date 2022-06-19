The Five Points Bank senior American Legion baseball team continued its winning ways, improving to 16-0 on the season with a pair of wins on Saturday.
In game one, the Chiefs defeated Omaha South 8-0 in five innings, scoring in every frame. A four-run first inning got Hastings off to a fast start.
Elijah Johnson and Tyson LeBar both tallied two hits to lead FPB. Nick Conant and Kayleb Saurer both drove in two runs from the plate. Creighton Jacobitz threw four innings and struck out four batters.
The Chiefs also won game two, beating Omaha South 13-2 — again in five innings. A nine-run third inning fueled Hastings, as it tallied 10 hits on the day.
Joseph Peshek led Five Points Bank with three hits, while Jayden Teichmeier and Luke Brooks each added two base knocks. Daeton Espino recorded a team-high two RBIs for the Chiefs.
Hayden Demuth threw three innings to lead Hastings pitchers.
Five Points Bank will be back in action Wednesday as part of the Creighton Prep tournament.
Runza Warriors
The Runza legion team went 2-0 on Saturday, beating B&C Steel 9-8 and Lincoln Northeast 11-1.
Against B&C Steel, the Warriors scored two in the bottom of the seventh to win. Keithen Krings led Hastings with three RBIs, and Ashton Hawes added two. Krings also pitched five innings and struck out six.
In the win over Lincoln Northeast, Krings and Jaron Johnson each tallied three hits. Johnson drove in three runs, while Eli Dooley and Kaleb Wahlmeier finished with two RBIs apiece. Rece Borrell tossed five innings for the Warriors and struck out nine.