In a continuation of a game from May 26, the Hastings Five Point Bank Chiefs came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Columbus, 5-4, Monday night at Duncan Field.
The game resumed in the third inning with a scoreless tie.
“I think you just talk to the boys about how it’s the same situation as if we came in and had to pull our starting pitcher in the top of the third and that’s just the way we had to play it,” said Chiefs’ head coach Blake Marquardt.
Columbus took no time to break the tie on Monday, scoring two runs in the third inning to get ahead, 2-0, over the Chiefs.
After a 1-2-3 top of the fourth for the Chiefs’ Luke Brooks, he helped his own cause with an RBI single. A sacrifice bunt plated another run to tie the game, followed by a go-ahead, run-scoring single by Macrae Huyser.
“When we came off the first (of the day) or the third inning, when Brooks gave up those two runs, it looked like we were down a little bit on the field,” Marquardt said. “But as soon as they crossed the white line and got into the dugout, it was like they were back again, and I don’t know if that was just the 100 degree day on the turf and we were not expecting them to come out swinging like that and score some runs, but they did. (We) did not give in. Then, we executed some really nice plays offensively.”
In the fifth inning, Columbus tied the game at 3-3 with a sac fly, but it was quickly overshadowed by a two-run bunt single by Justin Musgrave in the bottom half of the inning to put the Chiefs ahead for good 5-3.
Columbus threatened again in the seventh inning, getting a leadoff walk and single to put runners on first and second and get Brooks off the mound in favor of Markus Miller.
Though the first batter Miller faced got a one-out RBI single, he quickly finished the inning on a popup in foul territory and a ground out two pitches later, earning the save and stranding the potential tying runner at second.
With the win, the Chiefs will look to keep the momentum going when they host Kearney on Tuesday.
“These are makeup games, and this was a tough one to come back out because we actually took Friday, Saturday, Sunday off, so we had three days off,” Marquardt said. “And we don’t play on Monday, so this would go, but obviously you like to say that this one is a momentum carrier going into the week, because it was tough... We have a tough stretch here. Our guys are going to be tested this week.”