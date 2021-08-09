Regardless of Saturday’s losing outcome against the Cabot RailCats — the Arkansas state champion with a bulldog mentality — the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs once again earned the respect of the Mid-South Regional tournament field.
The Chiefs were not the Nebraska state champions. To some opinions, they didn’t deserve to be one of the eight teams playing for a spot at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C. Their qualification simply as the host team offered the other seven teams — save for maybe Missouri runner-up Oak Grove Post 379 — the opportunity to shrug them off.
But an opening win against Missouri champion Washington Post 218, a valiant comeback effort versus the powerhouse and undefeated Iowa champion Dubuque County, an elimination-saving victory over in-state rival Gretna, and Saturday’s extra-inning 5-3 loss to Cabot all showed valor from the hosts.
“They deserved to be here,” Cabot coach Cody Perrin said of Hastings. “We’ve heard it in the halls (of the hotel) — not from our guys — ‘How does a team get to host and be in it?’
“They deserved to be here, and they showed that definitely.”
Perrin’s squad was on the brink of elimination in a tie ball game with the Chiefs before the Railcats’ nine-hole Zach Hardcastle poked a hanging breaking ball over Hastings’ Gabe Conant, who dazzled in the field all tournament, to plate the pair of eighth-inning runs that made all the difference.
Hastings, which squandered chances to extend its lead or break the eventual tie, fought as much with Cabot as it did internally with decision making. Coach Blake Marquardt and staff circled up and discussed options nearly every inning.
Daeton Espino, making his first start for the senior team, was a surprise insert. He exceeded expectations for three innings before Cabot tagged him for four straight singles in the fourth and took the lead.
“Really proud of Daeton for stepping up big and not really looking phased at all,” said Conant.
“I think we threw a lot of people curveballs when Daeton Espino was going to jump on the mound,” Marquardt added. “I don’t think anybody — even the coaching staff — was expecting it. He earned it, in my opinion.”
The Chiefs’ pitching staff, including relievers Creighton Jacobitz and Luke Brooks, held firm in numerous pressure situations. The trio stranded 10 RailCats, eight in scoring position and five on third base.
Following a start where he didn’t record an out, Jacobitz tossed four-plus frames, extending the game to extras where in the eighth inning an error and a walk gave way for Brooks.
A second Hastings error in the frame loaded the bases with no outs before Tyson LeBar gunned a runner down at home on a high chopper.
But Hardcastle’s single broke the game open. It followed his game-tying sacrifice fly in the fourth and he was the hero who put his team in contention to advance.
Cabot’s four-error day defensively didn’t end its season.
“We didn’t deserve to win this game,” Hardcastle said, “but we pulled through. It’s crazy. I don’t have any words.”
Hastings, too, was speechless after the fact. But its bats were quieter.
The Chiefs’ three runs — only one of which was earned — on four hits weren’t a strong enough bargain for a victory.
“We were one big two-out hit away from winning that game, I believe,” Marquardt said.
A line out and strikeout left the bases loaded in the Chiefs’ second. A backwards ‘K’ in the sixth with the tying run on second kept the tie intact. A two-out walk in the last-chance bottom of the eighth didn’t surface.
After Brooks produced Five Points’ third and final run of the day with a single in the fourth, the Cabot staff didn’t allow another hit.
RailCats’ starter Hogan Ralston persevered through a shaky first two frames and got his team into the fifth. Eli Hutcherson polished off the final 3 1/3 hitless with four strikeouts.
Willed by its weekend afternoon crowd, Hastings opened with two runs on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout by LeBar.
“I think (we) were a little shook from the atmosphere early on,” said Perrin. “Hats off to Hastings. I mean, this is an incredible baseball town.”
Hastings, which hosted the Mid-South Regional in 2019 in the first of a two-year bid prior to the pandemic, wooed its guests with stellar baseball and ambience.
The cavernous Duncan Field played as perfect venue, too.
“You have great fans here, which is great fun for our guys,” Washington Post 218 coach Kent Getsee said.
The host team was one of four left standing for the second straight tournament with just one player — Gabe Conant — remaining from the 2019 team.
A mixed bag of youngsters, seniors and “Legion babies” eradicated its disappointing showing from the state tournament and proved it as one of the best in the region.
“I think they proved a lot of people wrong,” Marquardt said. “I don’t think a lot of people had high hopes for this team based off of what Hastings has produced before this. But I think these guys have a lot to be proud of.”