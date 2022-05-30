Hastings Five Points Bank outscored opponents 32-9 in three games at Duncan Field over the weekend.
The Chiefs improved to 5-0 on the young summer season with wins over North Platte (9-2); Kearney (9-4) and Grand Island (14-3).
Luke Brooks and Tyson Lebar each registered a pair of hits and drove in two runs in the Chiefs’ win over North Platte Saturday. Nick Conant was 3-for-4 at the dish and Daeton Espino struck out five in five innings on the mound.
Brooks added another pair of hits and runs batted in during Sunday’s win over Kearney. He was 2-for-4 along with Joe Peshek. Jayden Teichmeier doubled as part of a two-hit day and Logan Kennedy took the win on the mound.
Braden Rutt sparked the Chiefs’ 14-run outburst against GI Home Federal. Rutt was 3-for-3 and drove in three runs. Conant and Brooks also registered three RBI behind Hayden Demuth’s 4 1/3 innings on the bump where he fanned six batters.
Johnson Imperial Homes
The Braves sit at 2-2 after a 1-2 weekend in Omaha.
Johnson Imperial Homes lost a pair of mercy-rule contests to Creighton Prep (10-0) and Omaha Skutt (17-2). But sandwiched a 10-4 victory over Omaha Burke in between them.
In the win, the Braves used a five-run seventh inning to blow the game open and ensure starter Carlos Jimenez would be getting the winning decision following a six-strikeout performance across four innings.
JIH capitalized on a pair of dropped third strikes, a pair of walks and a hit batsman to inflate the score.
Jackson Sughroue, Nolan Hyde, Jacob Reichstein and Adam Rutt each finished with two hits for the Braves. Brendon Ground and Brady Hamburger each registered doubles.
On the road
Both Five Points Bank and Johnson Imperial Homes will hit the road to face North Platte and Kearney this week on back-to-back nights.
The teams will go to North Platte Tuesday and Kearney on Wednesday for a pair of area games.
They will each play at tournaments in Omaha over the weekend. Their next home contests will be June 8.