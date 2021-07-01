A suicide squeeze play by the Hastings Chiefs worked Wednesday. Just not the way it was supposed to.
A passed ball during the high-risk scoring play gave Hastings Five Points Bank a 3-2 walk-off win over Lincoln Southeast in game one of a doubleheader at Duncan Field.
The squeeze play was meant to score Braden Kalvelage — the Chiefs’ fastest runner — from third base. Brayden Mackey squared to bunt the pitch that was too low. It was also too low for the catcher to field. The ball bounced off the plate, then off the catcher’s shin guard. Meanwhile, Kalvelage high-tailed it home for the game-winning run.
Kalvelage got a head start down the third base line as LSE’s pitcher went into his full wind-up delivery. Chiefs coach Blake Marquardt realized the situation was ripe for a suicide squeeze.
The Chiefs enjoyed a bases-loaded situation with one out — a good time to try a squeeze play.
“When the pitcher goes into a full, it allows the runner to get down the line. Going into the full was definitely in our favor,” Marquardt said. “That was probably the best situation we could have been in because even if (Kalvelage) is out, we still could score guys from second or third.”
The exciting finish was symbolic of the tightly contested game.
A pitchers’ duel and good defense kept the scoring low. FPB starting pitcher Creighton Jacobitz remained the Chiefs’ hurler until relieved by Markus Miller after six and two-thirds innings.
FPB could muster only three hits against three LSE pitchers.
“When you go six and two-thirds innings and only give up one run, you are going to win a lot of baseball games. He gave us the best opportunity today,” Marquardt said about Jacobitz’s mound performance. “He got to 95 pitches, and we thought that Miller, who has been a closer for us the entire year, that we were going to leave it in his hands to help Jacobitz.”
Unfortunately, Miller allowed LSE to tie the game 2-2 on a wild pitch. Then Miller completed the inning with a strikeout.
“We had kind of a weird play where we had a passed ball and the guy scored from second base. But we got through it. We didn’t lose our composure. We got the next out, then it was our turn. We still wanted to win and that was good to see,” Marquardt said.
Miller was credited with the win.
“We kind of call it a vulture win. He was supposed to get the save but he got the win there. That’s OK. We will take the W,” Marquardt said. “Pitching duels are always fun to be a part of, don’t get me wrong. But obviously you like it when your team comes out and is aggressive at the plate. We did that. We scored the first inning. Unfortunately I don’t think we made some in-game adjustments. I think we gave some outs away. I don’t think we were being selective enough in the pitch count.”
Hastings grabbed a 1-0 margin in the first inning. Macrae Huyser scored on a Luke Brooks ground out.
The Chiefs claimed a 2-0 advantage in the fifth frame. Kalvelage scored from third base on a fielding error.
In the second game, LSE outscored the Chiefs 4-1.
LSE collected eight hits in the victory. The Chiefs trailed 1-0 through five innings.
The Chiefs got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning, as Justin Musgrave got home from third base on a Luke Brooks single. The score stood at 1-1.
LSE added one run in the sixth inning and two more runs in the 7th inning.
Kalvelage led the FPB offense with a triple and a double.
Game One
LSE....................000 001 1 — 2 5 1
FPB...................100 010 1 — 3 3 2
WP — Markus Miller. LP — Kade Wichman.
2B — FPB, Braden Kalvelage.
Game Two
LSE..........................100 001 2 — 4
FPB.........................000 010 0 — 1
WP — Will Barrett. LP — Trayton Newman.
2B — FPB, Braden Kalvelage.
3B — FPB, Kalvelage.