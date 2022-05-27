It was a game in which scoring came in bunches Friday. Fortunately, the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs produced more of them.
The Chiefs scored multiple runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to defeat Norris 10-7 at Duncan Field.
With the win, the Chiefs improved to 2-0 in this summer’s American Legion seniors baseball schedule. The win came on the heels of the Chiefs’ victory over Columbus on Wednesday.
“One of the boys was saying that you can’t get better than 2-0. I’ll take 2-0 against good quality opponents like that,” said Chiefs coach Blake Marquardt.
The win also was the first time a Hastings team defeated Norris this year, whether it be high-school ball or Legion ball.
This spring, Norris downed Hastings High and twice topped Adams Central. Friday’s game was the only time FPB and Norris will face one another in Legion action.
Norris’ summer baseball program is sponsored by Hickman Legion Post 105.
Norris stood atop the Class B high school baseball ratings almost all spring and closed at No. 6 with a 20-8 record. Norris proved itself human by going 0-2 at state.
The Chiefs’ players looked with anticipation to Friday night’s game, hoping for some payback for Hastings’ losses to Norris this spring.
FPB closed the contest with 10 hits, including a double each by Jayden Teichmeier and Braden Rutt. The Chiefs’ defense held Norris scoreless in the last three innings, following Norris’ fourth frame, four-run outburst.
“Our guys wanted that kind of game. They wanted a big-time game on a Friday night. We gave the kids that. We gave the community that,” Marquardt said. “When you go up against a team like Norris, which historically has had a very good program — high school and Legion, it is a quality win. We like to go up against a team like that. They were seeded No. 1 at state so you know they have a quality team.”
The scoring commenced in the first frame, each team getting one run. The Chiefs got on the scoreboard when Braden Rutt drove home Jayden Teichmeier, who got on by pounding a double.
Norris forged a 3-1 lead in its half of the second frame. Then it was time for the Chiefs to show what they were made of.
The Chiefs responded with four runs in its second-inning at bats for a 5-3 cushion. The lead came by way of three singles, two hit batsmen, a walk and some good base running.
Scoring FPB’s second-frame runs were Teichmeier, Nick Conant, Luke Brooks and Tyson Lebar.
“Our hitting, one through nine, was excellent. We came up with some hits that produced a big inning or two for us,” Marquardt said. “We gave up a couple of innings that kind of got away from us. We made some mistakes that they capitalized on. Good teams will always do that.”
Norris certainly did. Especially in the fourth inning when Norris collected four runs for a 7-5 lead. Helping Norris were three singles, two walks and a hit batter.
Not to be outdone, the Chiefs took an 8-7 lead in their half of the fourth inning by earning three runs. In that inning, the Chiefs loaded the bases again for the third time Friday. Scoring were Brooks, Rutt and Markus Miller.
The final scoring went to the Chiefs with a pair of runs in the sixth. Rutt clouted a double to score Conant. Then Jaxen Gangwish doubled to send home Rutt.
The Chiefs used three pitchers, starting with Creighton Jacobitz. He pitched for 3 ⅓ innings before giving way to Joe Peshek. The win went to Peshek, while Markus Miller got the save in three innings of work from the hill.
Norris (0-1).....................120 400 0 — 7 7 2
FPB (2-0).....................140 320 x — 10 10 2
W — Joe Peshek. Save – Markus Miller. L – Jaiten Schmidt.
2B – FPB, Jayden Teichmeier, Braden Rutt.