On a chilly evening at Duncan Field, the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs finally held their home opener Friday night against Seward.
The Chiefs were scheduled to host Columbus on Wednesday, but the game was rained out after two innings.
But behind a dominant performance from southpaw Creighton Jacobitz on Friday, Hastings generated runs aplenty and produced an 8-0 victory in six innings.
Jacobitz struck out nine while giving up one hit in 5 2/3 innings of work on 77 pitches.
“Creighton threw exceptionally well,” said Hastings head coach Blake Marquardt. “He is a young kid learning the game, but he showed no fear tonight and he showed exactly why he is starting on a Friday night. He did phenomenal and I could not be more proud of the kid, especially early in the season. We could have left him out there.”
Jacobitz exited with one out to go.
“He walked two guys in a row,” Marquardt said. “Early on in the season we usually have a pitch count on guys, even though they have played spring baseball. It was a chilly night as well, so there was no reason to extend him since he is a weekly starter for us.”
Five Points’ offense benefitted mostly from Seward errors and wild pitching. The Chiefs finished with eight runs on nine hits.
Out of the eight runs, only three hits knocked in Hastings runners. The other five runs came via errors and hit-by-pitches. The two hit-by-pitches came in the sixth inning to create two runs that activated the run-rule.
The big inning for Hastings came in the fifth. The Chiefs plated three runs in the inning off of Seward starting pitcher Peyton Quakenbush. The right-hander went 5 1/3 innings while giving up seven runs.
Luke Brooks, Trenton Newman and Cambren Montague each had hits in the fifth inning. Montague knocked in Kaden Evans, who pinch ran for Brooks, and scored Newman, as well, after the pair advanced on wild pitches thrown by Quakenbush.
“We were able to get a lead off guy on first or second with one out, so when you do those things it does put pressure on that pitcher or even the coach’s play calling,” Marquardt said. “We came up with some team at bats. We moved some guys over and came up with some big hits that were able to score the runs. The fifth inning is where we hung a three-spot on them.”
Aggressive base running came up big in the game for the Chiefs as they set up opportunities for their hitters. Marquardt was pleased with that.
“That is one of the things we talked about is that we don’t get to practice it that much going into the summer,” he said.
“Those guys stayed aggressive every time that ball hit the ground before the catcher. We were trying to take that base and I think we were near-perfect at it tonight. I think we had one extra opportunity that we could have taken, but they did a great job with it even when Seward was throwing balls in from the outfield. We were trying to extend the bases when they didn’t hit their cutoff, but those are situations where you have to take chances and so that was a really great moment for those guys.”
Hastings plays three more games over the weekend, beginning Saturday with a 1 p.m. first pitch against Waverly. Then, the Chiefs welcome a team from Cheyenne, Wyoming, (11 a.m.) as well as old rival Grand Island (1 p.m.) on Sunday.