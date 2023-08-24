DONIPHAN — Danielle Blake’s transition into the head coaching role at Doniphan-Trumbull should be eased with five returning starters from last season’s team.
“We have a large group of returning players, which will help with leadership on the court. It will also help with my transition into the program at D-T,” Blake said.
The Cardinals finished 13-16 in 2022. They struggled to win consecutive games, doing so just twice.
But D-T returns two of its top three attackers, and both of its setters — Emily Shimmin (first team all-LouPlatte) and Addison Maciejewski.
Kaleah Olson registered a team-high 181 kills last season, which earned her first team all-conference honors in the LouPlatte. She was also tops in blocks (50) and is the team’s returning leader in digs (243).
Charlee Richter proved a solid option as a freshman last season, scoring 95 kills and 14 blocks. She’ll be relied on more heavily is her sophomore year.
Ridley Sadd will also be in the mix after recording 85 kills and 232 digs last season.
“Our goal this season is to refine our skills and get the girls to play as one unit,” said Blake, “and when we finish the season, I want them to walk off the court knowing they have given their all.”
Aug. — 24, Fillmore Central; 29, at Arcadia/Loup City triangular; 31, at Wood River triangular; Sept. — 5, at Kenesaw triangular; 7, GICC, Sutton; 12, at Central City triangular; 14, Adams Central; 16, Ord invite; 19, at St. Cecilia; 23, Adams Central invite; 26, at Ravenna; Oct. — 3, at Giltner triangular; 5, at St. Paul; 9-12, LouPlatte Conference tournament; 17, at Broken Bow triangular; 19, Ord