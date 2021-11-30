FRANKLIN — At times last season, Adam Boettcher just had to laugh it off.
That was the best defense mechanism he had for the nine losses his Franklin girls basketball team suffered.
It felt like Groundhog's Day and here's why:
The Flyers didn't experience a loss larger than seven points. Adding to that hurt, five losses were by two points or less, the last of which ended the season in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 7 tournament.
There were also two one-point losses, including to Shelton on a buzzer-beater in the Twin Valley Conference tournament semifinal.
"You just take a look at our entire season," Boettcher said following that Feb. 5 game in Shelton. "We've lost three games like this this year. The universe just doesn't like us."
In Boettcher's words, too, the Flyers were a basket here or there from owning an entirely different record. That's not to say where they ended up, at 11-9, was a bad place. It's more how they got there that's sour.
"I feel we're on the verge of turning things around and being a pretty solid team," Boettcher said. "I mean, 11-9 was pretty solid, too, last year, but we're on the verge. We have all the seniors coming back and so if we're going to make a run at anything it's going to be this year."
It's all about getting over the hump. As Boettcher said, securing one win in a close game can help the Flyers win future close games.
"It's just culture, trying to build a winning culture versus the trying not to lose culture," Boettcher said. "A lot of it is learning how to win and then being comfortable with that. I think we still have in our mind the old adage of we're going to play not to lose when we get into tight games instead of playing to win.
"We just need to flip that mindset."
Leadership should help with that. The Flyers have six seniors who have seen and been through it all the last three seasons.
"That's our biggest strength, is that senior class leadership and experience," Boettcher said. "Most of those seniors have been starting since they were sophomores. Just having that experience coming in is going to be helpful"
That senior-laden lineup is based around 6-foot-1 Abigail Yelken, who led the Flyers in scoring and rebounding. She averaged a double-double of 14.5 points and 12.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game as a junior.
Yelken is joined by returning starters Bryanah Hindal, Bailey Lennemann and Kaitlyn Schurman. Hindal averaged 7.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 steals. Lennemann chipped in 6.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals.
"Hopefully we can get some sophomores and one or two freshman in there to fill gaps because we're going to need them if we get into foul trouble or someone gets hurt," Boettcher said.
Yelken's size should draw multiple defenders, which should leave open shooters. That's how Boettcher wants his offense to operate.
"My philosophy, especially when you have a 6-foot post, is to work inside out," Boettcher said. "Get everyone worried about the inside and be ready to shoot on the outside.
"Abigail is going to see a lot of double and triple teams, so the outside guards are going to have to be ready and willing to shoot."
Franklin opens its season Dec. 3 with Shelton, which overcame a 13-point deficit in that February game that ended on Makenna Willis' buzzer-beater.
"We've got a really tough match up game one," Boettcher said. "We'll see what happens after that."
Dec. 3 @ Shelton; Dec. 4 Sandhills Valley; Dec. 9 @ Harvard; Dec. 10 Lawrence-Nelson; Dec. 16 Hi-Line; Dec. 17 @ Deshler; Dec. 21 @ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller; Dec. 27-28 (To Be Determined) Ravenna Holiday Tournament; Jan. 4 Southern Valley; Jan. 6 Alma; Jan. 11 @ Red Cloud; Jan. 15 @ Blue Hill; Jan. 18 Silver Lake; Jan. 21 @ Kenesaw; Jan. 22 Elm Creek; Jan. 25 Loomis; Jan. 28 @ Wilcox-Hildreth; Jan. 29-Feb. 5 (To Be Determined) Twin Valley Conference Tournament Home Sites/Hastings College; Feb. 7 Elba