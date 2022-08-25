FRANKLIN — Coming off a 7-2 season and their first playoff appearance since 2013, the Franklin Flyers are seeking that same success in 2022.
They’ll try to do it under new head coach Anthony Campana, who makes the move up from offensive coordinator — his role the past three seasons.
His offense averaged 346 yards last season, but graduated a quarterback duo who accounted for nearly all of its yards.
Running backs Miles Cleveland and Grant Haussermann carry the most yardage into 2022 having collectively run for 648 yards on 66 carries.
They join Tucker Rose and Keller Twohig as returning starters on both sides of the ball.
“We look to our four returning starters to lead us this year and to a couple of sophomores to step up. We will be a young team, so we have to pay attention to the small things to help us succeed,” Campana said.
“We will work to improve the passing game. My goal is to continue the success we have had the past three years and build a complete program.”
The running game will anchor the Flyers success.
“We look to Miles (Cleveland) to take over as our main rusher this year as he got some time at RB last year. Miles’ speed and toughness make him a big threat. He can also catch the ball as well,” Campana said.
Sophomore Pete Davis will step in as quarterback. He didn’t throw a pass in 2021. Haussermann is likely to be his top target.
“Grant returns as our leading WR and DB. Look for Grant to get a lot of balls thrown his way. His speed and hands make him a deep threat target,” said Campana.
Also in the receiver group is Twohig.
“Keller is like a Swiss army knife type player. He can play multiple spots and he will give 100% at each spot,” said Campana.
Also be prepared for the Flyers to use underclassman of fill in spots.
That includes Zayden Wilsey, who rushed for 282 yards as a freshman.
The Flyers go to Pawnee City to open the season on Sept. 1.
Sept. — 1 at Pawnee City; 9 Elba; 16 Meridian; 22 at Shelton; 30 at Wilcox-Hildreth; Oct. 7 Harvard; Oct. 13 SEM; Oct. 21 at Red Cloud