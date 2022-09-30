HILDRETH — A shuffling of roles and second-half adjustments gave Franklin a much-needed victory Friday afternoon over 10th-ranked Wilcox-Hildreth.
The Flyers (3-2) bounced back from a loss at Class D-6 No. 9 Shelton a week ago to drop the Falcons 33-24 in a come-from-behind effort.
“This win was huge for us,” said first-year Franklin head coach Anthony Campana. “This was a culture-changer. I think a Franklin in the past, when we got down it was hard to get back up, but this today, I’m so proud of those boys. They played a hell of a game and I’m just so excited for them.”
It was a mix of confidence and guts that boosted the Flyers Friday. Playing without their starting running back and quarterback, Campana remained upbeat about his team’s chances, especially after game-planning with wide receiver Grant Hausermann taking reps in the backfield.
“Haus did a hell of a job and stepped up great for us,” Campana said. “With Zayden (Wilsey) going down, our leading rusher, I knew somebody had to step up. I told (Hausermann) on the bus ride up here that I was going to put him at running back some today and we’re just going to go with it.
“I told him, ‘You’re a fast kid, let’s get you the ball, get you some blocks,’ and it worked today.”
Hausermann scored three touchdowns and ran for 144 yards on 15 carries. He also picked up the biggest chunk of yardage — 23 yards — in the fourth quarter on a fourth-and-5 that led the the Flyers putting the game out of reach.
Quarterback Pete Davis, standing in for starter Miles Cleveland, accounted for Franklin’s other two scores, including a 1-yarder with 58 seconds left. He also connected with Keller Twohig on an eight-yard TD pass.
Franklin’s Pete Davis puts it on ice with his 1-yard TD run with :58 seconds left in the game. Flyers also got 2-pt conversion (video) to come from behind and beat No. 10 Wilcox-Hildreth 33-24. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/stMo0cAlZk— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) September 30, 2022
Wilcox-Hildreth (3-2) had the halftime lead and momentum out of the break but its offense stumbled after posting 24 points in the first 20 minutes.
The Falcons gathered 183 yards of offense in the first half and received a pair of lengthy rushing touchdowns from Graiden Ritner (33- and 26-yards), who was in the starting role with his brother, Gage, the team’s leading rusher, out.
Dogan Ortgiesen added a seven-yard touchdown throw to Sam Gruwell in the second quarter.
But the Flyers held W-H to just 28 yards of offense in the second half, which included six plays for negative yardage.
“Their D-line did a really good job of fighting off their blocks and setting the edge,” said Wilcox-Hildreth coach Cody Whipkey, whose team lost to No. 4 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller last week.
“Our line got worn down and our backs got worn down. We were asking a lot of them, running them through a gauntlet. They were more physical in the second half and that was the difference.”
Trailing 26-24 with 4:29 left, the Falcons experienced a positive start to their potential answering drive — gains of four and 18 yards by Ritner. Then came losses of four, three and 11 yards before a failed fourth-down attempt.
Five plays later, Franklin iced the game.
“We just told the guys we had to contain the outside,” Campana said of the defensive adjustments his team made at halftime. “I said, ‘If we contain that, we’ve got this game. Just get me the ball and we’ll go down and score. Get me the ball again and we’ll go down and win this thing.’ And our defensive players did just that.”
Franklin (3-2)……………….……..13 0 7 13 — 33
Wilcox-Hildreth (3-2)…..……….8 16 0 0 — 24
F — Grant Hausermann 1 run (Hausermann run)
WH — Graiden Ritner 33 run (Sam Gruwell kick)
F — Hausermann 44 run (pass failed)
WH — Gruwell 7 pass from Dagan Ortgiesen (Gruwell kick)
WH — Ritner 26 run (Gruwell kick)
F — Keller Twohig 8 pass from Pete Davis (Davis pass)
F — Hausermann 27 run (run failed)
F — Davis 1 run (Hausermann run)