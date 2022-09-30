Franklin.jpg
Franklin sets up its offense Friday during a six-man football game against Wilcox-Hildreth in Hildreth. The Flyers won 33-24.

 Will Reynolds/Tribune

HILDRETH — A shuffling of roles and second-half adjustments gave Franklin a much-needed victory Friday afternoon over 10th-ranked Wilcox-Hildreth.

The Flyers (3-2) bounced back from a loss at Class D-6 No. 9 Shelton a week ago to drop the Falcons 33-24 in a come-from-behind effort.

