KENESAW — Franklin showed too much firepower for the Kenesaw girls basketball team Friday.
The Flyers (8-7) rode the shooting of Abigail Yelken and Bryanah Hindal to help defeat Kenesaw 47-35. The Franklin pair combined for 34 points.
Yelken, the top girl scorer in Tribland, reeled off 19 points. That’s about two more than her per-game average. She also grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots. Hindal had four baskets and made six free throws in eight tries.
The early going went Kenesaw’s way. The Blue Devils sped to a 7-0 lead before Franklin tied the contest at 10 apiece to end the first quarter.
“We played man defense to begin with and got a really good start. We did some good things and what we wanted. But we got into some foul trouble and started to turn the ball over and made silly mistakes,” said Kenesaw coach Trevor Buhr.
The Flyers usually looked to Yelken to carry the load. And why not. She stands 6 feet, 1 inch. Yelken not only is the area’s scoring leader, she’s one of the top rebounders averaging 10 per game.
“We sometimes try to force the ball to (Yelken). That was what the first half was about,” said Franklin coach Adam Boettcher.
Franklin’s offense picked up starting in the second quarter.
The Flyers pieced together seven unanswered points early in the second quarter for a 16-12 edge. Another seven-point run helped Franklin to a 23-17 lead at halftime.
Franklin took the lead for good during a 6-0 scoring flurry late in the third quarter.
Yelken scored six points in the third quarter to aid Franklin to a 31-26 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“She’s going to be one of our leading scores because she uses soft hands, and a good touch,” Boettcher said about Yelken. “Bailey Lennemann, Bryanah Hindal and Aaliiyah Wilsey did a great job of attacking the basket. That then took the focus off Abigail.”
Kenesaw (7-8) struggled to put together scoring runs. The Blue Devils were hindered by too many turnovers and too few rebounds.
“That takes the wind out of your sails. You are going to go on runs when you don’t turn the ball over and you shoot well,” Buhr said.
Three Kenesaw players scored eight points each. They were Rylee Legg, Meadow Wagoner and Chloe Uden.
Franklin (8-7)......9 14 8 16 — 47
Kenesaw (7-8).....9 8 9 9 — 35
Franklin (47)
Macy Cline 2, Bryanah Hindal 15, Bailey Lennemann 9, Abigail Yelken 19, Aaliiyah 2.
Kenesaw (35)
Rylee Legg 8, Cassidy Gallagher 6, Halle Nienhueser 3, Meadow Wagoner 8, Andrea Feliciano 2, Chloe Uden 8.
Kenesaw boys 70, Franklin boys 34
The Kenesaw boys jumped out ahead early and never looked back in their game against Franklin on Friday. The Blue Devils put up 28 points in the second quarter en route to a 70-34 rout of the Flyers.
Kenesaw had three players score in double figures. Lane Kelley led the Blue Devils with 18 points, all of which came from beyond the arc, where he was 6-for-9. Tyson Denkert chipped in with 14 points, and Trey Kennedy had 10.
Randyn Uden finished the game with eight points, Joel Katzberg and Eli Jensen totaled six apiece, Bridger Kroos recorded five, and Luke Burr had three.
In all, the Blue Devils splashed 15 3-pointers on the night, going 15-for-26 from long range. The state record for 3s in a game for a team is 22, set by Ainsworth in 2015.
Denkert was one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with nine to lead the team. Kenesaw is now 13-1 on the season.
No statistics were available for Franklin.