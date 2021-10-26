ROSELAND — It’s hard to beat a team four times in one season and the Mustangs of Silver Lake (19-11) learned that in their season-ending loss to the Franklin Flyers on their home court.
The Mustangs, seeded first in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 6 tournament, had beaten the fourth-seeded Flyers (9-17) on three separate occasions this fall, with the Flyers only winning one set prior to Monday’s matchup.
“It’s hard to play a team four times,” said Mustangs head coach Jenn tenBensel. “We gave it all we had, it just wasn’t our night. Franklin played a great game tonight.”
The Flyers won in four sets 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23.
The Mustangs found themselves down six points late in the opening set but rallied back to make it a 20-18 in favor of the Flyers. Facing set point, the Mustangs scored the final three points of the set with junior Georgi tenBensel nailing the final two kills to win 25-17. tenBensel had six kills and a block for the Mustangs down the stretch.
Both teams traded points for much of set two. The Mustangs had a slight edge at 18-17, but the Flyers scored five straight giving them the 22-18 advantage. Senior Abigail Yelken had five late kills and one block to lead the Flyers to a 25-21 victory.
The Flyers used the momentum from set two to take a 10-point lead midway through set three, eventually winning the set 25-17. Yelken again scored five kills and freshman setter Macy Lennemann added two ace serves in the set for the Flyers.
The Mustangs took a 13-9 lead in set four behind the serving of senior Amanda Ehrman, who had three straight aces. The Flyers answered with back-to-back ace serves from Lennemann.
Trailing by two, the Flyers scoured four unanswered points shift the lead back in their favor. With the score tied at 23, the Flyers scored the last two points of the match on a kill from Yelken and an ace by Lennemann to win set four 25-23 and advance to the D2-6 subdistrict final.
“This is obviously not the way we wanted to end our season,” said tenBensel. “But it was a very successful season for us. It’s been a long time since we’ve had 19 wins so that’s something to be proud of and we have broken a lot of team and individual school records this year. It’s been a really fun group to coach and we’ve had just a fun year, it’s hard to end it on that but I’m so proud of all of them.”
Lawrence-Nelson (16-14) swept Wilcox-Hildreth in the other semifinal. The Raiders beat the Falcons (6-20) 25-18, 25-11, 25-12.
The Raiders were led by senior Emma Epley in set one who finished with five kills and a block as they won 25-18.
In set two the Raiders got a pair of kills from freshman Kara Menke and an ace serve each from senior Elsa Jorgensen and Hanna Skinner to win set two 25-11.
In the third, sophomore Sydney Biltoft added four kills for the Raiders as they won set three 25-12.
The Raiders and the Flyers will play for the third time in the last two weeks in Tuesday’s D2-6 subdistrict final.