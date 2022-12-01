First-year head coach Alyssa Pelotte is no stranger to the Harvard girls basketball program.
Pelotte steps in to lead the Harvard Cardinals after serving as an assistant for both basketball and volleyball since 2016.
“We have seven girls out this season and our biggest focus will be fundamentals and working as a team and learning to play with each other,” Pelotte said. “I really like how we are practicing, the girls are working hard and getting better every day.”
The Cardinals retun two starters from a season ago in senior Aimee Whetstine-Jones and junior Harmony Rozmiarek.
Whetstine-Jones led the team in most statistical categories last season, averaging 9.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.4 steals.
Rosmiarek saw action in 21 games and averaged 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds.
Looking to step into a bigger role this season are juniors Zahna Reutzel and Taylor Braun. Also looking to contribune are freshmen Lilly Smith and Hannah Harms.