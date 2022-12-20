KEARNEY — Former Nebraska and North Alabama assistant coach Ryan Held has been hired as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The university made the announcement Tuesday morning in a press release. UNK will formally introduce Held as its 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference Jan. 3 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
“I can’t tell you how fired up I am to be the next head football coach at UNK. The opportunity to return to Nebraska and lead the Loper football program, which has tremendous tradition and is committed to winning championships, is something I can’t wait to take on,” said Held.
“The MIAA is one of the toughest football conferences in the country, and UNK is right there at the top with a strong foundation in place.”
Held, 48, spent this season as interim head coach and offensive coordinator at University of North Alabama. Before that, he followed Scott Frost from the University of Central Florida to Nebraska, serving as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He was twice named one of the nation’s top 25 recruiters by Rivals.com while at Nebraska.
A coaching veteran with 13 years of head coaching experience, Held climbed the coaching ladder before joining the Division I ranks. He had head coaching stints at junior colleges Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Highland Community College; Division II Southwestern Oklahoma State and Oklahoma Panhandle State; and NAIA Peru State College.
“Ryan has created a strong reputation for leading, recruiting and developing players,” said UNK athletic director Marc Bauer. “His focus goes beyond the game, aimed at elevating players to become the best version of themselves on and off the field.
“Equally important, Ryan believes in the Division II model. Not only does he have plans to guide and continue to elevate the program, but also create a culture driven by our mission, complemented by our core values and efforts to contribute to our campus and community.”
Held’s other coaching stops include Butler Community College and the University of Tennessee, where he was a defensive graduate assistant in 1998-99, helping the Volunteers win the 1998 national championship.
Bauer chose Held following a nationwide search. He replaces Josh Lynn, who was UNK’s head coach the past six seasons. Lynn vacated his post with the Lopers last week for the same position at West Texas A&M, citing proximity to his hometown of Eunice, New Mexico.
“It’s close to family," Lynn told News Channel Nebraska. "West Texas put a pretty good offer on the table along with some really nice resources. It’s just hard to turn down.”
UNK went 27-11 over the past four seasons, including a 10-3 record in 2021 while advancing to the second round of the NCAA Div. II Playoffs. The Lopers won the Mineral Water Bowl in 2019.
“We have a great opportunity to build on recent success,” said Held. “There are a lot of really good players returning. We’re going to add more moving forward and build on recent successes in the great MIAA conference."
Among those potential returners is All-American quarterback TJ Davis, who has twice been a finalist for the Division II award for best player, the Harlon Hill Trophy. Davis has accrued for over 8,000 yards of offense during his career and scored 102 touchdowns.
Davis told the Kearney Hub he was surprised by Lynn's decision to leave — as were most Loper players — but, as of now, plans to use his extra year of eligibility offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m still a football player," Davis said. "Regardless of what system it is, I feel like I can adapt either way. I’m already looking forward to what’s next.”
At his previous stops, Held was recognized as an outstanding recruiter and developer of players. Running backs coached by him at Central Florida rushed for more than 2,500 yards in 2017 when the Knights went 13-0 and won the American Athletic Conference title.
In his first season with the Huskers, Nebraska boasted the third-most-improved rushing attack in the country, averaging 209 yards per game.
His 2022 team at Northern Alabama was among the Atlantic Sun Conference leaders in multiple offensive categories, with running back ShunDerrick Powell’s 1,508 rushing yards the fourth-best total in the nation.
“Our players will be disciplined, detailed and tough. That’s our culture and what we stand for, on and off the field. That encompasses everything it means to be a Loper football player,” said Held, who was part of two national titles as a player with the Huskers.
“I look forward to meeting all the great alumni, boosters and community members who make it possible to build our program.”
Held said his recruiting strategy at UNK will be to heavily recruit Nebraska high schools and players from across the Midwest and Florida, including junior colleges in Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
“We will recruit impact players from winning programs who fill immediate needs — smart, tough, physical athletes who love to compete,” he said. “I look forward to working with all the great Nebraska coaches. We want Nebraska high school players to be Lopers. That will be paramount to our success.”