Hastings Tribune
KEARNEY — Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced Thursday that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary.
Hastings Tribune
KEARNEY — Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced Thursday that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary.
The former Husker defensive back most recently was the head of football operations at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif.
Serving as a Nebraska football camp instructor during his playing days in Lincoln, Lee Jr. worked in the private sector after graduation.
“I’m pumped to have Eric choose to come to be the secondary coach. I have a prior relationship with Eric and I really respected his character and work ethic,” said Held.
Lee Jr. spent five years (2015-19) at Nebraska, redshirting as a freshman and then appearing in 38 games over the next four seasons. He finished his career with 65 tackles (39 solo), two interceptions for 38 yards and one touchdown, five pass breakups and a blocked kick.
The native of Milton, Mass., was a four-time member of the Nebraska Scholar Athlete honor roll, Brook Berringer and Tom Osborne Citizenship teams, and a one-time recipient of the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award.
“He is a fast-rising secondary coach. He has the right attitude and demeanor to coach our guys at the level they need to be coached to be successful on and off the field,” said Held.
A graduate of prep power Valor Christian in Denver, Lee Jr. helped the Huskers win 22 games, helping to produce a 9-4 season and a berth in the Music City Bowl in 2016. Tabbed as the No. 1 player coming out of the Colorado prep ranks his senior year, Lee Jr. was coached at Valor by former NFL defensive back Brian Dawkins.
Lee Jr. holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Arts Education from UNL.