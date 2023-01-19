Tommy Armstrong Jr., Eric Lee Jr.
Buy Now

Nebraska red team quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. (4) runs away from white team defensive back Eric Lee Jr. (6) during the annual Red White spring game Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

 Nati Harnik

Hastings Tribune

KEARNEY — Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced Thursday that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary.

0
0
0
0
0