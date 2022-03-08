Matt Franzen couldn’t pick up his phone fast enough.
When Ken Fasnacht’s name popped up in the pool of offensive coordinator applicants interested in the vacancy at Hastings College, the Broncos’ coach immediately dialed him up.
Franzen’s first question to Fasnacht showed how highly he thinks of him and how far the Hastings program has to go.
“Why are you applying here?”
Fasnacht (pronounced FOZ-not) is an NAIA national champion coach, a Florida state champion high school coach (more on that later) and one of the few to slay national power Morningside in the last decade.
That last one is how Franzen and his new offensive coordinator met.
Franzen was a “committee man” during the 2015 national semifinal game in Sioux City, Iowa, when Morningside hosted Southern Oregon University, meaning he roamed the sidelines as a neutral party to make sure there are no unfair advantages.
He knew the Mustangs from his years at Doane coaching against them. But he closely eyed Southern Oregon’s operation — not because it was shady, because it was impressive.
“I came out of there thinking, ‘This is what national championship football looks like,’ ” Franzen said.
That’s when he first observed Fasnacht — or “Foz” — and his high-flying offense.
The offense that plays as quickly as Fasnacht speaks.
“We call it the ‘Ricky Bobby offense’ because we want to play as fast as humanly possible,” Fasnacht said in reference to the NASCAR comedy film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” starring Will Ferrell.
He was Franzen’s obvious first choice.
The Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, native replaces John Grinde, who vacated the position in January for a job at Fort Lewis College.
What Franzen didn’t know before their initial conversation was Fasnacht had left Southern Oregon to start a youth hockey program in Ashland, Oregon, where the college is located.
But like Franzen, who moved into Doane’s athletic administration after coaching the Tiger football team for 10 years, Fasnacht wanted a fresh start in a new place back doing what he loved.
The near two-year absence assured him of that.
So then why Hastings?
“I wanted to go to a place where I felt like if we could get it turned around, we’d be able to bring a national championship there,” Fasnacht said.
He felt that way when he visited town for the first time.
“It should be a destination place for kids in Nebraska,” Fasnacht said. “It’s a great little town to live in and I just feel it’s got all of those things you want for recruiting. It’s also a great place to raise a family in.”
Hastings’ facilities, he said, were better than when he started at SOU.
“You try to figure out why can’t they get the players here,” Fasnacht said.
But that isn’t the problem in Hastings, he said.
“It’s not a talent issue. It’s a culture issue, I think.”
Fasnacht, 57, hopes to join forces with Franzen and Co. to change that. To win more than two games out of 10. To knock off the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s top dogs (again).
“If you can win in that conference,” he said, “you’re going to have a chance to play for a national championship and that’s really the ultimate thing is having an opportunity to play for those.”
Fasnacht will be in town for spring ball when HC’s practices start March 21. He and his wife, Haley, and 5-year-old son Kash will make the cross-country trek next week, he said.
Then he’ll get his first glance at the most important position in his scheme: the quarterback.
Hastings has three returners, including starter Johnny Zamora, and three recruits who will join the program in the summer.
Franzen said the new offense should relieve pressure from everyone collectively, but individually the QB will play an even more vital role.
“It’ll lean a little more on the pass,” Franzen said. “It’s an aggressive, attacking offense that lives on the big plays.
“It’s based on counting numbers and reading the defense, taking advantage of how defenses line up.”
The system worked in his previous stops.
Under Fasnacht, Southern Oregon’s offense broke every offensive record in the program.
The Raiders averaged 642 yards per game in 2013 — a national record at any collegiate level at the time — the year before they won the national title.
Former SOU quarterback Austin Dodge threw for 154 touchdown passes and 17,250 yards from 2011-2014.
Prior to SOU, Fasnacht was offensive coordinator at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, Florida.
His notable protege there? Tim Tebow.
“He’s as real as he is on television,” Fasnacht said. “It was a pleasure to coach him.”
With Tebow, they won the school’s first state football championship.
Without him, they went to three more state title games with three different quarterbacks.
He followed his friend and coach Craig Howard from Nease to Southern Oregon in 2011.
Three years later he was NAIA Offensive Coordinator of the Year following the national championship season.
A year after that, Howard died unexpectedly.
Fasnacht remained at SOU for four more seasons.
He'll inherit a Hastings College offense that ranked ninth of 12 conference teams in yards per game (171.8) and threw for only 12 scores.
The Broncos' best asset was its run game led by senior Tyree Nesmith's 87.6 yards per game.
Franzen said the focus with Fasnacht will be on skill positions, with a lot more bodies rotating in and out.
“He knows his stuff,” Franzen said. “I don’t know if lucky is the right word, but we found a really special offensive coordinator who’s going to help us take a giant step forward.”