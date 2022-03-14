LINCOLN — Griffin Everitt slugged two home runs and had the walk-off RBI single in Nebraska's 6-5 win over Omaha on Monday afternoon at Hawks Field.
The Huskers (5-9) scored six runs on 12 hits and two errors, while the Mavericks (5-10) had five runs on seven hits and a pair of errors.
Starter Shay Schanaman threw six innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Mason Ornelas gave up two runs on two hits in one inning, while Emmett Olson surrendered one run on two hits and had two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Braxton Bragg improved to 1-1 on the year after recording the final out in the top of the ninth.
Everitt had a career day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two homers, four RBI and two runs. Brice Matthews was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run, followed by two hits apiece from Max Anderson and Garrett Anglim. Efry Cervantes hit his first home run as a Husker while going 1-for-4.
Mike Boeve began the third with a solo blast to right to put the Mavericks ahead 1-0. Omaha doubled its lead in the fourth after a Husker fielding error and Jack Lombardi's RBI single through the right side plated Devin Hurdle.
With one out in the sixth, Everitt smacked his first home run of the game over the wall in right, trimming the deficit in half. Matthews singled and advanced to second on a fielding error before Anglim ripped an RBI double down the left field line to tie the game at two.
Lombardi opened the seventh with a double to right field and later came around to score on a wild pitch, giving the Mavericks a 3-2 lead.
Nebraska responded with three runs on four hits to retake the lead at 5-3 after seven innings. Cervantes lifted a solo homer to right and Everitt unleashed a two-run shot to right for his second home run of the game.
A walk, single and a sacrifice fly brought Omaha within one run in the eighth. A hit batter and two consecutive singles brought home the Mavericks' fifth run of the game to tie it all up in the top of the ninth.
Anderson looped a double down the left field line in the bottom of the ninth with one out, followed by Everitt's RBI single to the gap in right center, scoring Anderson and giving the Huskers a 6-5 walk-off win in the home opener.
Nebraska continues its 10-game home stand tomorrow, as the Huskers start a two-game series with New Mexico State. First pitch between the Big Red and Aggies is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Hawks Field.