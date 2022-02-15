In 2013, the Hastings wrestling team snapped a 15-year drought of failing to have at least one grappler stand atop the podium at the state wrestling tournament.
Just nine years ago, it was 106-pounder Nolan Laux who brought the Tigers their first gold medal in more than a decade. Two years ago he took the helm of his alma mater and led HHS to a team state championship, its first since 1988.
The title Laux won in 2013 started a new streak, as the Tigers had an individual state champion in eight straight state tournaments. In 2014, Brandon Kile became Hastings’ second consecutive gold medalist, following Laux — who ended up winning two championships in his high school career.
Fast forward to 2022, and both Kile and Laux are again leading the Tigers in the state tournament, this time as coaches.
“It’s a true privilege,” Kile said of his opportunity to be back at HHS as a coach. “It’s an extreme blessing to come back home, be accepted back in and be trusted to lead the current Tigers ... Nolan and I obviously have a lot of history. Enduring frustrations and overcoming adversity is something we always did as athletes, and we felt there was a future for us in coaching together and being leaders of the future.”
“He’s my best friend, and we tried to keep in touch as much as possible,” Laux said. “It’s cool that we’ve been able to keep in touch all these years. For him to be able to come back and help me coach at Hastings, it’s awesome.”
Kile, who wrestled at Chadron State after graduating from HHS, moved to California to utilize his math degree, but he felt the draw to come back home and reunite with his friend and the sport that he loved. Kile joined the Tigers’ staff over the summer, and it didn’t take long for the familiarity of the wrestling room to kick in for the former Tiger.
“There was a period of transition because I had been away. Some of these athletes I grew up with ... and I just remember them being young kids,” Kile said. “Despite knowing them, the main thing was reconnecting those relationships and making myself trustworthy as well.”
The new assistant coach, who is working his way to getting his teaching transition, also takes pleasure in the unique opportunity to coach his brother, Blake. Blake is a senior for the Tigers and has qualified for a second straight season. In his final state tournament, Blake is wrestling in the 145-pound weight class.
Blake said he’s enjoyed being able to coach his brother and is excited to see him compete at state.
“There is definitely a shift in perspective being an athlete vs. being a coach; especially when you’re coaching someone that, by nature, you’re so close with,” Brandon said. “We grew up together, and I care especially about Blake, being my brother. I find myself being specifically hard on him at times.
“I care about all my athletes ... It’s not about the coach; I’m there to serve the athlete, and I want to do my best job doing that. If I do too much to take attention away from them, then I feel like I’m not doing my best job. So, the emotions and expectations with Blake have been a learning experience for myself that will be very beneficial moving forward.”
Blake is one of nine Tigers to compete in Omaha this week, as they hope to win their second team championship in three years.
Hastings boasts three unbeaten wrestlers heading into the final competition of the season: Braiden Kort (126 pounds) is 46-0, Landon Weidner (152 pounds) has a record of 40-0, and Jett Samuelson (160) has 39 wins and no losses.
Samuelson, who is ranked No. 1 at 160, finds himself in a tough weight class; 11 of the 16 wrestlers in the bracket have fewer than 10 losses on the season. Samuelson advanced to the third-place match last season before being forced to withdraw with a medical forfeit.
The other two unbeatens for the Tigers both found themselves in the state championship match last season, and both have their sights on the gold medal this year.
Weidner was just a sophomore last year when he stepped up to become one of the leaders on HHS’ squad after placing third as a freshman. He dropped a tough 6-4 decision to Aurora’s Trevor Kluck, who lost just one match all year. Now, Weidner is looking to climb to the top spot of the podium at 152 pounds.
In his first season with the Tigers, Kort has answered the bell every match this season in determined fashion. The junior 126-pounder has suffered a pair of heartbreaking defeats in the state championship match in both his freshman and sophomore seasons when he was an Adams Central Patriot. Kort, the top-rated grappler in the bracket — has the potential to face one of two ranked wrestlers on his side of the bracket before reaching the finals. The No. 2 wrestler in the weight class, Bennington’s Kyler Lauridsen, would only be opposing Kort in the finals.
In addition to those three Tigers, Hastings has four other wrestlers that are making another trip back to Omaha. Cameron Brumbaugh (106) placed fourth last season, while Hunter Anderson (113), Elijah Johnson (138) and Kile are all hoping to climb the medal stand this go around. Tucker Adams (120) and Oaklyn Smith (195) are making their first trips to state for HHS. Anderson is ranked third in his weight class while Brumbaugh is fourth.
“The expectations are high,” Laux said. “Everyone that we had qualify, we feel like they have a shot to bring home a medal, if not a high medal...We’ll continue to try to hold them at a higher standard to make sure they reach their goals.”
Here’s a quick look at the rest of the tournament. For complete first-round matchups of all Tribland wrestlers, check out the Hastings Tribune’s website.
The rest of Class B
Adams Central has three state qualifiers gearing up for Omaha, Justin Barbee (126) and Tyler Pavelka (285) who are both making their second consecutive appearance in Omaha. Kayleb Saurer is AC’s only other qualifier. Pavelka goes into the tourney ranked fifth at 285 pounds.
After hosting the district tournament, Minden had six wrestlers punch their ticket to Omaha. Leading the way is Evan Smith (152) and Daulton Kuehn (220), both of which have a state tournament appearance under their belts.
State qualifiers
Adams Central — Justin Barbee (126), Kayleb Saurer (145), Tyler Pavelka (285)
Hastings — Cameron Brumbaugh (106), Hunter Anderson (113), Tucker Adams (120), Braiden Kort (126), Elijah Johnson (138), Blake Kile (145), Landon Weidner (152), Jett Samuelson (160), Oaklyn Smith (195)
Minden — Robert Nelson (120), Orrin Kuehn (132), Evan Smith (152), Hunter Fredrickson (182), Braxton Janda (195), Daulton Kuehn (220)
Class C
Fillmore Central set a school record by qualifying eight wrestlers for the state tournament. FC’s 132-pounder Alex Schademann has put together quite the season, racking up 52 wins to just two losses and going into state ranked second in the weight class.
Schademann placed fifth last year, while 120-pounder Travis Meyer finished sixth in last year’s trip to Omaha. Meyer missed the first half of the year but went 28-4 since returning to the lineup in January. Aiden Hinrichs (145) also punched his ticket back to Omaha after competing at state last season. Aidan Trowbridge earned his qualification for Omaha and will carry a No. 3 ranking in the 113-pound weight class. He’ll have a tough draw, however, as he’ll face No. 2 William Sprenger of Valentine, who is 36-3 on the season.
With the firepower and the the depth that Fillmore Central has heading to Omaha, the Panthers are hoping to make some noise in the team race after placing fifth in the state duals tournament.
Red Cloud/Blue Hill will have a crowded trip to Omaha, as the Warcats qualified five wrestlers for state. RC/BH is led by Aiden Piel, who is 37-9 on the year. Superior’s Hayden Neeman was in the championship match last season, but now he and his Wildcats teammates will be competing in Class C after moving up from D. Neeman goes into the tourney with a record of 33-5.
State qualifiers
Fillmore Central — Aidan Trowbridge (113), Travis Meyer (120), Dylan Gewecke (126), Alex Schademann (132), Aiden Hinrichs (145), Treven Stassines (152), Jackson Turner (170), Carson Adams (220)
Red Cloud/Blue Hill — Aiden Piel (113), Isaac Piel (120), Carter Auten (126), Jake Hodson (170), Brody Fischer (220)
South Central — Rowan Jarosik (113)
Superior — Hayden Neeman (126), Anders Webber (220), Payton Christiancy (285)
Class D
Thayer Central is hoping some individuals can make a deep run, fueling a solid outing from a team perspective in the Class D race. Led by returning third-place finisher Brenner McLaughlin, the Titans have seven wrestlers ready to compete in Omaha.
McLaughlin is ranked No. 1 in the 132-pound bracket, while teammates Triston Wells (third at 113 pounds), Ashton Sinn (fifth, 120), Colter Sinn (sixth, 106), and Gunner Mumford (sixth, 160) all carry top-six rankings going into the state tournament.
Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn is heading back to Omaha, hoping to improve on last year’s trip. He advanced to the semifinals before losing and ultimately dropping the third-place match to McLaughlin.
State qualifiers
Doniphan-Trumbull — Zachary Burkey (113), Jordy Baland (285)
Franklin — Kyler Carraher (106), Grant Haussermann (120), Keller Twohig (126), Barrett Hausserman (182)
Kenesaw — Nickolas Kuehn (132), Sean Duffy (182)
Thayer Central — Colter Sinn (106), Triston Wells (113), Ashton Sinn (120), Brenner McLaughlin (132), Nate Burd (152), Gunner Mumford (160), Cameron Schulte (195)
Wilcox-Hildreth — Graiden Ritner (120)
Girls state meet
For the first time as an Nebraska Scholastic Activities Association sanctioned event, Nebraska will have a prep girls state wrestling tournament. And five Tribland wrestlers will be looking to come home with hardware from the CHI Health Arena, as competition begins Friday.
Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Patricia Arroyo goes into the state tournament with the highest winning percentage among Tribland grapplers, boasting a record of 17-2. She’s ranked third in the 126-pound weight class. Teammate Lily Gomez (107) will also be heading to Omaha.
Minden’s Sonny Sowles (114), Aliena Osterbuhr (126), and Savannah Koch (235) all punched their tickets to the state tournament. Osterbuhr eclipsed the 20-win mark with 23 victories during the regular season, while Koch has 19 and Sowles tallied 18.