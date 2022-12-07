w11-04-22HCOmSoc97.jpg
Hastings College's David Panter plays against Mount Marty in the GPAC quarterfinal Wednesday at Lloyd Wilson Field. Laura Beahm 11-02-22

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A big year for Hastings College men’s and women’s soccer produced a handful of All-American honors to be distributed within the programs. The awards were announced Wednesday by the NAIA.

The men’s team garnered three honorable mention selections after a season that extended to the second round of the national tournament for the second time in three years last month.

