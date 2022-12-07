KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A big year for Hastings College men’s and women’s soccer produced a handful of All-American honors to be distributed within the programs. The awards were announced Wednesday by the NAIA.
The men’s team garnered three honorable mention selections after a season that extended to the second round of the national tournament for the second time in three years last month.
Goalkeeper Brendan Dally, midfielder Kai Knuchel, and forward David Panter were the three selected from a deep and talented Broncos’ roster under first-year head coach Cole Poppen.
Dally, a senior from Johannesburg, South Africa, posted nine shutouts in net, with a goals allowed average of 0.79 per game. He was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in helping the Broncos win the regular season title.
Knuchel, a first team all-GPAC selection from Thun, Switzerland, notched three goals and an assist as a midfielder.
Panter, a fifth-year senior from Reading, England, tied for the conference lead in goals with 14, leading the charge on the most offensive team in the GPAC. The last remaining member of the Broncos’ 2019 national runner-up team, and 2022 GPAC Offensive Player of the Year, Panter paced a group of attackers that posted 60 goals this season.
Hastings College ended its season 16-2-2.
“If you come to Hastings, your expectation is to win and keep winning,” said Poppen, who accomplished his goal of lifting the program back to its conference-title-winning ways.
The women’s team matched the men’s success, winning the GPAC tournament for the first time since 2018 and clinching a national tournament berth for the first time since 2019.
The Broncos, who went 15-3-3, reached that point in large part due to the play of junior Dekota Schubert, who was the team’s lone All-American recipient. Schubert, who is from Castle Rock, Colo., was an honorable mention.
One of three Broncos to earn first team all-GPAC honors, Schubert led the conference with 20 goals and 13 assists, finishing third in overall points with 53.
Schubert has been the Broncos’ leading scorer the last two seasons and has 39 career goals.