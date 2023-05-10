w03-21-23HCObsbDordt36.jpg
Hastings College's Jace Valdez plays against Dordt University March 20 at Duncan Field. Valdez was one of four Broncos to garner honorable mention in GPAC postseason honors.

Four Hastings College baseball players were named as honorable mention in the Great Plains Athletic Conference's postseason awards list released Wednesday.

Three of the Broncos were underclassmen on Joel Schipper's team that went 12-34 and 6-20 in conference play this season. 

