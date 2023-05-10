Four Hastings College baseball players were named as honorable mention in the Great Plains Athletic Conference's postseason awards list released Wednesday.
Three of the Broncos were underclassmen on Joel Schipper's team that went 12-34 and 6-20 in conference play this season.
Jace Valdez was one of three infielders selected after leading the team in runs batted in with 21. A freshman from Westminster, Colo., Valdez finished the year hitting .213 (30-for-141).
Sophomore Mason Masur was honored as a designated hitter. In 29 games, Masur went 27-for-80 for a .233 average. He was the team leader in doubles and home runs with nine and four, respectively.
Tyler Kissler was the lone upperclassman to garner recognition. The catcher from La Salle, Colo., posted a .244 average with 30 hits. He drove in nine runs.
Hastings native Markus Miller represented Bronco pitchers in the postseason awards after leading the team in mound time with 59 innings. He was one of three HC arms with more than 20 innings and an earned run average under 4.00. Miller was second on the team in strikeouts with 35 and went 2-5 in 12 appearances.