OMAHA — A year later, Superior's Ella Gardner is still surprised at herself.
Last May as a junior at the Class C state track and field meet, Gardner finished as runner-up in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes behind Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal.
Gardner went into the meet with little expectation to be a top finisher in those events. Runner-up wasn't entirely on her radar, especially for the 100.
That's why for her senior season she has no real reservations to repeat or even better those performances, just to see how the days go.
"I was not expecting anything last year when I went to state, to be honest," she said after her four-gold district outing last week in Hebron. "I was just like whatever happens, happens, and I got second. So I think I'm just going to go in with the same mentality and see."
Gardner ranks fifth in both sprint events on the statewide season leaderboards put together by Prep Running Nerd. She has run a 12.40 in the 100 and 25.75 in the 200.
The top time in the class in the 100 belongs to Shelby-Rising City's Libberty Baker at 12.12 and Kearney Catholic's Margaret Haarberg owns the best 200 mark at 25.28.
"There's some really, really fast kids, but I'm right up there with them," Gardner said.
Gardner won both the long and triple jumps titles last season, and has hopes to repeat in those events, she said. She produced the state's top marks at the district meet last week, reaching a an official state-record 19-feet, 4 1/4-inches in the long jump and a school-record 38-1 1/2 in the triple.
"It gives me a little boost of confidence going into (state) for sure," she said. "I've been trying to get those PRs because most of them happened at state last year. So to beat them this year, it's really nice."
Classes C and D open the state meet on Friday at Omaha's Burke Stadium.
Gardner is one of four Superior athletes — all girls — to qualify for the state field. Sadie Rempel tied for third in the pole vault last spring. Atlee Kobza is back in the discus after she missed medaling, while Madison Heusinkvelt is a first-timer.
The Wildcats finished third in the team standings last season, largely because of Gardner's 36 points. Her chance of scoring 40 this weekend would put them in similar standing.
St. Cecilia's girls have the most individual entries from Tribland with seven.
Senior Alayna Vargas will contend for an elusive gold medal in the distance races. She has twice been a silver medalist in the 3,200 while her top finish is third place in the 1,600.
Vargas brings the fifth-best time in the mile this season into state with her 5:30.49. She ranks 13th in the 3,200.
Emery Vargas, Alayna's freshman sister, carries the third-best two-mile time into state at 12:00.76. She also qualified in the 1,600 and will run with Alayna, Lindsey Parr and Nathie Krikac on the 3,200 relay team than ran the state's best 9:53.02 at districts. The Hawkettes won the latter in 2021.
Jenson Anderson is eyeing state titles in four events for the STC boys, and has a solid chance to do so.
Anderson qualified in the high jump, long jump, 100 and 200. The junior boasts the top mark in all but the 200.
His 10.59 leads the 100; 22-4 the long jump and 6-6 is tied for first in the high jump. Anderson ranks fourth in the 200 with his fastest time this season a 22.10. The state's leader is Hi-Line's Ryker Evans, the only runner to crack 22 seconds this spring.
Last May, Anderson was sixth in the 100 and ran a leg on the eighth-place 400 relay.
His goals this year?
"Just have fun," he said. "I'm not going to go in and put a bunch of pressure on myself. Being at Burke is a really cool experience. So whatever happens, happens at the end of the day."
Rest of the Class
Sutton's Nathan Baldwin is the two-time defending state champion in discus and carried the season's top mark into the state meet. Baldwin has thrown 190-5, which is more than two feet further than second place.
Baldwin, the 2021 champ in shot put, enters that event ranked fifth, with his best throw of the season a 57-1 1/2. The defending champion is Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper.
Doniphan-Trumbull's Hannah Dunning carries the second-best mark in long jump, behind Gardner. Dunning has gone 18-3 1/2 this season. She has twice finished 10th in the event at state.
Dunning's sixth in the triple jump at 36-1 1/2 this season.
Thayer Central freshman Piper Havel qualified in three individual events and as part of the Titans' 400 relay. Havel ranks ninth in the 100, 11th in the 200 and 13th in the long jump.
Class C Tribland boys
Doniphan-Trumbull
Charles Defeo — Long jump (20-5 1/2)
Jack Poppe — Triple jump (41-6 1/2); 110-meter hurdles (16.56)
Fillmore Central
Aiden Hinrichs — 3,200 relay (8:41.66)
Chase Myers — 3,200 relay
Eli Myers — High jump (6-1)
Cole Nedrow — 3,200 relay
Cooper Schelkopf — 3,200 relay
St. Cecilia
Jenson Anderson — Long jump (21-8 1/4); High jump (6-5); 100 (10.88); 200 (22.51)
Robert Hrnchir — 800 (2:01.32); 1,600 (4:44.36)
Carson Kudlacek — Triple jump (42-9)
JJ Schaefer — 200 (23.05)
Thomas Thomas — Discus (149-11); Shot put (49-9 1/2)
Sutton (seed times/marks)
Nathan Baldwin — Discus (174-11); Shot put (57-1 1/2)
Cole Baumert — 400 (52.45); 1,600 relay (3:35.41)
Jesse Bergen — 1,600 relay
Gabe Gwennap — 1,600 relay
Jacob Huxoll — Long jump (20-2)
Keith Kliewer — 1,600 relay
Thayer Central (seed times/marks)
Adam Lukert — 3,200 (10:41.89)
Grant Wiedel — 400 (52.50)
Class C Tribland girls
Doniphan-Trumbull (seed times/marks)
Hannah Dunning — Long jump (18-3 1/2); Triple jump (36-1 1/2)
Anna Fitzgerald — 3,200 (12:07.56); 3,200 relay (10:14.19)
Kaleah Olson — 3,200 relay
Logan Rainforth — 100 hurdles (16.71)
Avery Robb — 3,200 relay
Emily Shimmin — 3,200 relay
Fillmore Central (seed times/marks)
Angie Schademann — Pole vault (10-8)
St. Cecilia (seed times/marks)
Nathie Krikac — 3,200 relay (9:53.02)
Tatum Krikac — 300 hurdles (48.97)
Lindsey Parr — 800 (2:30.77); 3,200 relay
Ryann Sabatka — Discus (117-11); Shot put (39-0)
Alayna Vargas — 1,600 (5:38.61); 3,200 (12:35.53); 3,200 relay
Emery Vargas — 3,200 (12:14.47); 3,200 relay
Superior (seed times/marks)
Ella Gardner — Long jump (19-4 1/4); Triple jump (38-1 1/2); 100 (12.40); 200 (25.75)
Madison Heusinkvelt — Shot put (37-6 1/2)
Atlee Kobza — Discus (119-0)
Sadie Rempel — Pole vault (10-8)
Sutton (seed times/marks)
Madilynn Bautista — 300 hurdles (49.90)
Maddie Baxa — 3,200 relay (10:18.24)
Chloe Bergen — 1,600 relay (4:16.91) 3,200 relay
Alivia Huxoll — 100 hurdles (16.26); High jump (4-11)
Olivia Kessler — 1,600 relay; 3,200 relay
Kennedy Perrien — 1,600 relay
Reagan Robinson — 1,600 relay; 3,200 relay
Thayer Central (seed times/marks)
Jadyn Bowman — 400 relay (52.15)
Isabella Escritt — 400 relay
Pipe Havel — Long jump (16-11); 100 (12.56); 200 (26.41); 400 relay
Natalie Tietjen — 400 relay