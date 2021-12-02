HARVARD — The Harvard boys basketball team hopes to brush off a 2020-21 campaign that saw it go 5-18.
This year, Harvard is looking to rebound nicely with three players returning who have game experience.
“We return four players with starting experience from last year’s team. With the guys we have back we will be looking to build depth and gain experience,” said Harvard head coach Cody Cahill. “I feel that a few of our strengths are going to be that these guys have a good basketball IQ and understand the game. We will be looking to compete night in and night out, playing with better habits.”
Last year the Cardinals season ended in subdistricts against Kenesaw 52-40. Harvard is hoping with the experience they can advance further into the postseason.
“I think our conference is going to be a battle night in and night out. The top teams in the league are Kenesaw and Blue Hill,” Cahill said. “Shelton will be athletic and Lawrence-Nelson will be good so I think those will be the top four teams. I think that the top four teams are more superior than everyone else and from five on down it will also be competitive.”
Schedule
Dec. — 2 @ Giltner; 7 Santee; 9 Franklin; 11 @ Axtell; 14 @ Dorchester; 17 Riverside; 18 Heartland Lutheran; 27-28 Hampton Tournament;
Jan. — 7 @ Red Cloud; 8 @ Kenesaw; 11 McCool Junction; 14 Silver Lake; 18 @ Blue Hill; 21 @ Deshler; 27 Elba; 29-Feb. 5 Twin Valley Conference Tournament;
Feb. — 7 Nebraska Lutheran; 8 Lawrence-Nelson; 11 @ Shelton; 18 @ Wilcox-Hildreth