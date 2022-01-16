Hot shooting and a lot of hustle set the tone for Doniphan-Trumbull’s comeback win Saturday over host Adams Central.
The Class C-2 No. 4 Cardinals came out on fire right after halftime and raced past the Patriots to claim a 64-56 victory.
A 30-point fourth quarter stoked D-T’s blaze and led the Cardinals to their 11th win on the young season.
D-T needed nearly all of its second-half scoring. The Cardinals found themselves deep in a 31-16 halftime hole.
“We were down 15 with a lot of game left. We talked about getting solid defensive stops and good looks,” said D-T coach Kelan Buhr. “We wanted it down to 10 going into the fourth.”
D-T chopped it to 44-34 going into the last period. Then the teams geared up for a fast and furious last quarter.
Momentum kept swinging toward the Cardinals, spurred on by their defensive efforts. They held AC to 25 points after halftime.
“The kids played really good defense in the second half, which was lacking in the first half,” Buhr said.
The game’s turning point came right after halftime with D-T’s offense getting hot while dialing up its pressure defense.
“We noticed that in the first two possessions in the third quarter. Their defensive intensity was at a different level. That put us on our heels,” AC coach Zac Foster said. “We punched them in the mouth in the first half. They punched us in the second half. The biggest factor was their ball pressure. It was relentless and really wore on us.”
At the six-minute mark, D-T trailed only 46-45 when Andrew Stock scored six unanswered points.
AC’s lead slipped away for good when Ethan Smith banked home a bucket that put D-T ahead 50-48. Seconds later, Myles Sadd stole a ball and cruised for a layup. Sadd closed with a team-high 18 points.
“We just kept going,” Buhr said. “That’s what I love about this group. Being down 15 at halftime is not a great situation. But we weren’t worried about it. We knew we had work to do and we went and did it.
“Our kids played really, really hard. It makes our coaching staff proud.”
Just as the second half went D-T’s way, so the first half did for Adams Central. The Patriots led most of the opening quarter. They put together a 9-0 scoring spree, finally stopped by the halftime buzzer.
“I thought we played one of our better first halves of the year,” said Foster. “They are 11-1 for a reason.”
Besides Sadd, three other Cardinals reached double-figure scoring totals. Andrew Stock connected for 16 points. Smith cut loose for 12 points. Blake Detamore stopped and popped for 11.
The Patriots’ big man, Paul Fago, put on a shooting show near the rim where he scored most of his 25 points.
The always-steady Jacob Eckhardt kept his cool down the stretch and closed with 14 points for AC. Teammate Jayden Teichmeier collected 11 points.
D-T (11-1).............10 6 18 30 — 64
AC (4-9)..............11 20 13 12 — 56
D-T (64)
Ethan Smith 12, Myles Sadd 18, Blake Detamore 11, Andrew Stock 16, Jaden Williams 4, Kaeden Detamore 3.
AC (56)
Sam Dierks 3, Jacob Eckhardt 14, Paul Fago 25, Decker Shestak 3, Jayden Teichmeier 11.