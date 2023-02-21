KENESAW — Sandy Creek and Lawrence-Nelson had a battle of zone defenses Tuesday night in a Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 semifinal at Kenesaw High School.
The 1-3-1 zone from Sandy Creek and the 2-3 zone from Lawrence-Nelson kept things low-scoring and the game tight.
Both teams were neck-and-neck for three quarters before the Cougars took over for a 49-37 win.
“When we came to the bench after the third quarter, we felt as a team we weren’t playing up to our capability and we said that it was go time,” said Sandy Creek coach Cole Wiseman. “I thought we started to play a lot more aggressively on defense. We were switching up defenses between our man and 1-3-1 to challenge them defensively.”
The teams were tied at 32-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but after each scored a basket, the Cougars went on a 15-3 game-ending run.
It was a struggle on both sides most of the night offensively, but not for Lawrence-Nelson’s Krayton Kucera, who scored a game-high 18 points.
“(Kucera) is a tough kid. In the first half we let him have a couple of easy looks and we made a switch and put Ethan (Shaw) on him, and I think that helped us out in the second half,” Wiseman said.
The Cougars held Kucera to only four points in the second half after his 14 in the first helped the Raiders to a 22-20 halftime lead.
But Shaw took over in the third for the Cougars to help extend their season. He scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the frame.
Jack Clark had 13 on the night and Owen Oglesby added eight for Sandy Creek.
“A lot of guys have been getting a lot more minutes for us,” Wiseman said. “We talk about making the right basketball play and making unselfish basketball plays and that’s why I think we have seven scorers.”
Sandy Creek finished off the win in the fourth, going 7-for-8 at the free throw line to pull away.
L-N ends its season with an 11-11 record.
“The future for L-N looks very bright for sure,” said Raiders coach Decker Brown. “Looking back, regardless of wins and losses, the coaches still really care about them. This one stings for sure as we’ve been with these guys for six years now and yeah, it is a tough one.”
SC........................9 11 12 17 — 49
LN........................10 12 10 5 — 37
Sandy Creek (49)
Ethan Shaw 14, Jack Clark 13, Oliver Ogelsby 8, Drake Lally 5, Jacob Petr 4, Kadyn Clark 3, Owen Ogelsby 2
Lawrence-Nelson (37)
Krayton Kucera 18, Nolan Ostdiek 11, Clay Williams 3, Toby Kotinek 2, Sawyer Cox 2, Connor Janda 1
Kenesaw 60, Blue Hill 46
Blue Hill’s Jake Bonifas and Kenesaw’s Blake Steer tied for a game-high 19 points, but it was the Blue Devils who advanced to the D1-8 final.
Kenesaw led 26-21 at halftime, but eventually opened it up with a 17-point third quarter.
“We didn’t have a very good second quarter,” said Kenesaw coach Jack Einrem. “(Blue Hill) put some pressure on our wings, but our kids responded after our first time out.”
Kenesaw went to a 1-3-1 zone defense to help slow down Bonifas and Krae Ockinga, who combined for 33 points.
“We don’t like to run it as long as we did (Tuesday). We matched up well with them out of it,” Einrem said.
Lane Kelley and Joel Katzberg joined Steer in doubel figures for the Blue Devils, scoring 16 and 14 points apiece.
Einrem hopes the offense continues against what he expects to be a 1-3-1 defense Thursday by Sandy Creek in the subdistrict final.
“We will see the 1-3-1 again Thursday,” he said. “We have a few things that we’ve worked on. We will see if it will pay dividends.”
Kenesaw............13 13 17 17 — 60
Blue Hill...............14 7 11 14 — 46
Kenesaw (60)
Blake Steer 19, Lane Kelley 16, Joel Katzberg 14, Jack Ryan 6, Jravin Suck 3, Luke Burr 2
Blue Hill (46)
Jake Bonifas 19, Krae Ockinga 14, Marcus Utecht 6, Ethan Timm 3, Jack Canterberry 2, Karson Golter 2