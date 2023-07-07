The Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs picked themselves up off the mat and rallied for a 10-4 win over the Colorado Dirt Devils on Friday.
The victory came during the annual Johnny Hopp Tournament that continues through Sunday at Duncan Field.
FPB (25-12) won’t have much rest. The Chiefs are scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. game Saturday against Beatrice.
“We have about nine hours or so before we have to be back here for BP. The kids will get their sleep and they’ll be ready to go,” said Chiefs’ assistant coach Tom Johnsen.
Hastings plays Gretna later Saturday. The Chiefs wrap up their tournament action against Millard South Sunday.
In Friday’s contest, the Chiefs got off to a rocky start. The Dirt Devils, based out of Loveland, CO., pushed across three runs in their first at bats.
The Coloradans tacked on another run in the third frame to bolt to a 4-0 lead.
But the Chiefs showed what they are made of. They notched four runs in their half of the third inning to tie the battle at 4-4.
After blanking the Dirt Devils in the fourth stanza, the Chiefs tallied five more runs for a 9-4 advantage. They added another for good measure in the fifth inning.
“Our kids never give up,” Johnsen said. “They didn’t drop their heads. They just kept playing ball. They got more and more selective. Their pitchers couldn’t find the strike zone for a while, so we took advantage of that.”
FPB’s pitcher, Brendon Ground, worked the entire game. The Devils collected 10 hits against Ground and the Chiefs’ defense.
The Devils uncorked a double and a triple. But a good number of their total hits were “‘excuse me’ hits,” Johnsen said. “(Ground) put the ball in the zone and relied on his defense.”
The third-inning FPB rally featured five walks and just one single. The Chiefs loaded the bases three times that frame in which 11 Hastings players made plate appearances.
Scoring in the Chiefs’ third inning were Evan Rust, Cameron Brumbaugh, Nick Conant and Jaxen Gangwish. Brumbaugh closed his night scoring three runs.
Gangwish also had a stellar night as the Chiefs’ catcher. He gunned down two Dirt Devils who were trying to steal.
In the big fourth inning, FPB’s five runs came primarily from four hits. Two Chiefs walked and another got hit by a pitch.
Getting home in the fourth frame for FPB were Rust, Brumbaugh, Conant, Gangwish and Lucas Gabriel.
Devils......3 0 1 0 0 0 X — 4 10 2
Chiefs......0 0 4 5 1 X X — 10 7 2
WP — Brendon Ground. L — Ryne Van Maanen.
2B — D, Gono Maccarini.
3B — Maccarini.