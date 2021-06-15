The rivalry between Hastings and Kearney was in full display Tuesday night when the Five Points Bank Chiefs hosted Kearney Runza in a chippy and tightly contested battle.
Hastings got on top of Kearney ace Cal Higgins early, and both teams exchanged leads in the sixth inning. But in the end, Hastings took the wild rivalry matchup 9-7 in a late night at Duncan Field.
"It was kind of a roller coaster kind of night — not because we were down but because they were putting up runs and got momentum and then we put up runs and got the momentum," said FPB head coach Blake Marquardt. "Our guys were in it the whole game and felt like they were battling. Even when they got the momentum and had that big inning, we still kept our composure enough to scramble for a few runs.
"We just made things happen late in the game, and we hung on long enough to make that happen."
The emotions on the field were evident early on, as both teams came up with one big play after another. The home plate umpire even stepped in to try to keep the chirping between the two squads from getting carried away.
Marquardt, who admits he has a fiery personality on the field, liked the way his team played with passion but didn't get too emotional.
"It's ironic out of my mouth — almost do as I say not as I do, because I'm a very emotional coach; I do get after the boys, but that's just because I expect a lot out of them and know there's a lot of good talent there," he said. "I just don't want to see them go on that flat line, but I thought (Tuesday) as a team, we kept our emotions in check very well."
The crowds from both teams had plenty to cheer about in the sixth inning, as the two squads combined for nine runs, with the lead changing hands each half of the frame.
Kearney went into the inning trailing 4-3, but Runza tied the game on a walk with the bases loaded and then tacked on three more runs in three consecutive at bats. A squeeze bunt from Cash Roseberry capped the rally and sent Five Points Bank into the bottom of the sixth with a 7-4 deficit.
But Five Points Bank answered Runza's big inning with a huge frame of its own, scoring five runs without even recording a hit. Hastings worked the count early and often, drawing four walks and three hit-by-pitches. Sprinkle in a Kearney error and FPB's three-run deficit turned into a 9-7 lead going into the final inning.
"When we got into the sixth inning, we were going to changer our approach," Marquardt said. "We thought Higgins was going to be back out there because he's a darn good pitcher, so we were going to start taking more pitches. But they changed and the two pitchers they brought in just could not find the zone. We stayed disciplined and it really just changed momentum. It really became a mental thing where they couldn't get through that on the mound for them."
Kearney kept things interesting in the top of the seventh when an error and single allowed the first two runners to reach base. But Justin Musgrave, who committed the error, redeemed himself by converting a huge double play in the next at bat. Gabe Conant, who took the mound in the seventh, induced a ground ball for the final out of the game, as Hastings clinched the victory.
Five Points Bank got a big lift early in thee game with three RBI singles in the first inning to give the Chiefs an advantage over Higgins and Kearney. Macrae Huyser drove in the first run, and Luke Brooks and Cambren Montague both added two more run-scoring knocks.
Higgins settled in, allowing just two more FPB hits over the next four innings. Unfortunately for him, the two hits came consecutively in the third, when Huyser's single led to an RBI double for Brooks, who drove in three runs on the night.
Tuesday's win was big for Hastings, which has seen its roster temporarily dwindle during a key stretch — FPB has three doubleheaders between Thursday and Sunday.
After using a couple bench players during Tuesday's game, Marquardt said the team was just one misfortune away from having to play with fewer than nine guys on the field.
"You saw (Tuesday night), we only had 11 players and we finished the game with nine. If someone would have gotten hurt, at that point in the game, we were playing with eight. We literally had no one on the bench to put in," Marquardt said. "That's where you're proud of the guys; when you're down to nine guys, you have to be careful with what you're doing and the decisions you make, but the guys left it all out there tonight. I was proud of them for that."
Kearney................010 204 0 — 7 12 3
Five Points Bank....301 005 x — 9 6 2
W — Isaiah Henry. L — Riley Miller.
2B — H, Luke Brooks.