The Franklin boys basketball team returns all five starters from a season ago and will have a pair of good sized freshmen on the bench.
With that, head coach Phillip Baumgart says his players must continue to develop and compete among one another for the team to reach its potential.
“We return all five starters and another player who started four games due to injuries last year,” Baumgart said. “Our biggest challenge will be avoiding complacency because we return all five starters. We do have some freshmen who are hoping to contribute once they get adjusted to the high school game.”
Miles Cleveland was the team’s leading scorer last season and is back for his senior year.
The 6-foot senior averaged 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last year.
Entering the season, Cleveland is 41 assists away to break the school’s career record. Cleveland had 72 assists last season.
Tucker Rose is a 6-foot-3 senior who averaged 9.5 points and 9.0 rebounds. Matt Ayers averaged 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, Josh Cooper added 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, and Gregory Boettcher averaged 2.0 points and 3.0 rebounds.
“For us to have a successful, we need to cut down on turnovers and reduce the number of lost possessions because of poor shot selection,” Baumgart said. “Offensively, I would like to see us pick up where we left off at the end of last season when we did cut down on turnovers, moved the ball well and took smart shots. Defensively, we need to improve on our on ball defense and communication.”