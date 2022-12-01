After graduating seven seniors, the Franklin Flyers will be a young team, but will try to gain experience each time they step on the court this winter.
“We only have 10 girls out this year and three are freshman so we will be looking to grow and learn each night,” said Flyers head coach Adam Boettcher. “We have a couple returning from last season with quite a bit of varsity experience and we will be leaning on their leadership as we go throughout the season.”
Senior Macy Cline, junior Elizabeth Olson and sophomore Macy Lennemann all return and will look to step into bigger roles this season for the Flyers. The three combined to average 2.3 points per game last season.
Of the team’s 39 point average last season, the Flyers graduated nearly all of it (37 points on average) through their starting five.
“Our three freshman will contribute as the season progresses with our tallest players being freshman Allison Boettcher at 5-foot-11, Johanna Haussermann at 5-9 and fellow freshman Audra Goosic will also see some time in the guard role,” said Boettcher.