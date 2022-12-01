After graduating seven seniors, the Franklin Flyers will be a young team, but will try to gain experience each time they step on the court this winter.

“We only have 10 girls out this year and three are freshman so we will be looking to grow and learn each night,” said Flyers head coach Adam Boettcher. “We have a couple returning from last season with quite a bit of varsity experience and we will be leaning on their leadership as we go throughout the season.”

