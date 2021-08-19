FRANKLIN — The Franklin Flyers are anxious to begin the 2021 football season. Coming off a 4-1 season with four games cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Flyers are ready for a big 2021 campaign behind the ability of quarterback Jake Harrison.
Harrison, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 190 pound senior is ready to lead the Flyers in his final season. In 2020, Harrison had 1,297 total yards of offense with 25 total touchdowns in five games.
“Jake has been a very good player for a long time. He has the natural ability to do just about anything that you ask him to do,” said head coach Seth Elley. “Even though he has a good amount of natural ability, he understands the importance of hard work. Jake is not only a returning two-way starter, but he is also a returning team captain.”
Joining Harrison in the back field is running back Miles Cleveland. The 6-foot, 180 pound junior is ready to take the reins in the Flyers backfield.
“Miles, in his own right, deserves a lot of credit for our recent success. The three older guys get a lot of the attention, but Miles is a key player in all of this,” Elley said. “Miles is another naturally-talented athlete, similar to Jake (Harrison). Often times, Miles is asked to do a lot of different things. Most importantly, Miles does them well without any question. He is an excellent defensive player with a high motor.”
Elley is entering his third season at the helm and he likes this year’s team.
“We return a lot of starters. We return most of our offensive and defensive production,” he said. “We have a few freshman coming in that could make a legitimate push to see some early playing time. Our three seniors are solid football players. All three of them have played a lot over the past several years.”
Last season Franklin outscored opponents 270-69, while missing four games due to cancellations.
Franklin lost some seniors from last year’s squad, so players need to take the leadership role.
“The seniors that we lost will be tough to replace. We will need guys to step up and take their leadership roles. There has been progress in our Strength and Conditioning program. However, we need to continue to make further progress and growth.”
2021 schedule
Sept. 3 Wauneta-Palisade; Sept. 9 at Deshler; Sept. 17 Elba; Sept. 24 Wilcox-Hildreth; Oct. 1 Southwest; Oct. 8 at Red Cloud; Oct. 15 Silver Lake; Oct. 22 at Harvard