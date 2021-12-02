FRANKLIN — The Franklin wrestling team is stocked full of young talent going into the new season, and head coach Ryan Hoffman is hoping his two seniors can lead the Flyers to a season of success, building a foundation along the way.
Hoffman, who is going into his 10th season at the helm for Franklin, is leaning on his seniors, Jacob Harrison — a returning state qualifier — and Barett Haussermann, who won 22 matches last year.
“The strength of this team will be seniors Harrison and Haussermann,” Hoffman said. “Harrison was able to win a match at the state tournament last year and should have more confidence heading into the season. Expect the younger wrestlers to really improve this year, while being pushed by solid freshman Zayden Wilsey and Pete Davis.”
Harrison will go into the year looking to lock up the spot at 170 pounds, while Haussermann is expected to compete at 182 pounds.
Aside from the senior duo, the Flyers will fill seven other spots in the lineups with freshmen and sophomores.
Sophomore Grant Haussermann returns to the Flyers after qualifying for the state tournament last season with a 19-19 record. He’ll look to take the 120-pound slot in the lineup, while fellow sophomores Kyler Carraher (106), Yancy Welsh (126) and Keller Twohig (132) will look to build off the experience they received last season.
Hoffman mentioned a strong freshman class pushing those on the roster. The coach expects Wilsey to compete at 132 or 138 and Davis to contribute from 126 or 132. Ayden Meyer will likely take one of the middle weights, 138 or 145, in his first year of varsity action.
Franklin will begin its season Friday at Ravenna. The Flyers will compete in the Class D, District 2 tournament on Feb. 11 and 12; the tourney field includes Tribland foe Kenesaw.
Schedule
Dec — 3, at Ravenna; 10, at Southern Valley invite; 18, at Cambridge invite; 30, at Pleasanton invite
Jan — 8, Franklin invite; 14, at Minden duals; 15, at Gibbon invite; 22, at Neleigh-Oakdale invite; 29, at Red Cloud/Blue Hill invite
Feb — 3, TVC/FKC tournament