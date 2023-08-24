FRANKLIN — Coming off a 3-5 season in 2022, the Franklin Flyers look to reverse course and make an appearance back in the state playoffs.
The Flyers lost only two seniors from last year in Miles Cleveland and Tucker Rose.
Franklin returns Grant Haussermann, who was the team’s leading rusher last year with 541 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
The Flyers played a Week Zero game at Hampton and lost. But they did put up some numbers with Haussermann carrying 10 times for 72 yards. He also had two receiving touchdowns.
Freshman Calvin Carraher threw the ball for 207 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 139 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
Sophomore, receiver Caiden Peterman had two receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.
2023 schedule
Aug. — 18, at Hampton, L-55-32; Sept. — 1, vs. Pawnee City; 15, at Meridian; 22, vs. Shelton; 29, vs. Wilcox-Hildreth; Oct. — 6, at Harvard; 13, at S-E-M; 19, vs. Red Cloud
