HARVARD — Harvard’s body language mimicked that of its coach, Cody Cahill.
The team’s attitude was to never give up, even after trailing by 17 points to Franklin in the second half Thursday night.
The Flyers seemingly had full control of the game minutes into the second quarter and eventually grew a double-digit lead.
Then the visiting Flyers had to hang on for their 52-51 win.
“Last year, we only won three games,” said Franklin boys coach Phillip Baumgart. “A lot of those were by single digits and so we know how it feels to lose a game that close, so I told my guys let’s finish. We know how that felt. We know what to do and we learned from it.”
With 3:39 left in the third it was 39-22 in favor of Franklin. That’s when Harvard found a spark to crawl back into the ballgame.
The jolt originated from junior guard Drayden Whetstine-Jones.
He went 5-for-9 from the floor in the second half, including four three-pointers across the final two frames. Whetstine-Jones scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half, tying for the game-high.
“(Whetstine-Jones) is one heck of a shooter,” Baumgart said. “We made an adjustment on him and at the end we went to man on them to make sure he did not get a shot off at the end.”
Franklin was up 52-51 with 3.9 seconds left.
In the bonus, Franklin failed to make the first free throw and gave Harvard one last chance at a 3/4 court shot from Cody Fisher.
Fisher grabbed the rebound and took two dribbles, then heaved and hoped.
The attempt came close, but luck didn’t favor the Cardinals as the ball went off the backboard, off the rim and to the floor.
“(Thursday) was a battle of different styles,” said Baumgart. “We attempted four treys and missed all four. I wish we had attempted two because two of them were not good shots. (Harvard) played hard. Coach Cahill has them ready to go and they are always a tough out.”
Franklin dominated inside in the first half. Twenty-four of Franklin’s 31 first half points came in the paint.
It was a cold finish to the first half for the Cardinals as they made just one basket in the second frame, going 1-for-11. To add to the hurt, the Cardinals committed nine turnovers in the first half that led to 12 Flyers points.
“We were not attentive, disciplined, focused, we just didn’t play very good basketball in the first 16 minutes,” said Harvard head coach Cody Cahill. “At halftime, I got on them. We made zero halftime adjustments. I told them we had to execute the scouting report.”
Franklin outscored Harvard 17-4 in the second quarter, which ultimately changed the landscape of the game.
Harvard’s effort to make all the ground up culminated in a 23-point fourth quarter.
“The second half was a complete 180,” Cahill said. “We could have folded and it is tribute to those guys because they are competitors.”
Franklin...............14 17 8 13 — 52
Harvard................14 4 10 23 — 51
Girls: Franklin 49, Harvard 12
HARVARD — The Flyers used the height of 6-foot Abigail Yelken to their advantage Thursday. The senior led all scorers with a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds in Franklin’s 49-12 rout of Harvard.
“It was great not only her putting up points but getting the bucket early,” said Franklin head coach Adam Boettcher. “One of things that she struggles with and I joke with her about padding stats, she’ll miss then get the rebound, then miss then get the rebound, and I’m like ‘You trying to get the offensive rebound? Just make the first one, so it was good to knock them down early and get her rolling.”
The Flyers led 35-2 at halftime. Harvard had a difficult time finding the basket as it went 5-for-43 from the field (11%). Opposite, the Flyers finished 23-for-49 from the floor (46%).
“It is a tough situation where a team is rebuilding,” Boettcher said. “Heck after our first game, we are trying to rebuild and trying to find ourselves again. It was great to see us make shots early because that is one thing we have been struggling with.”
Franklin................15 20 10 4 — 49
Harvard......................2 0 4 6 — 12