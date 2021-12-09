Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.