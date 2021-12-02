FRANKLIN — The Franklin Flyers are looking to fly higher than their competition in 2021-22.
"We return 3 starters from last year. A big thing for those 3 along with our other returning players is to not just be a year older but also a year better. Defensive improvement is going to be key for us this year. We did not have much trouble scoring last season but we struggled to consistently get stops on defense," said Franklin head coach Phillip Baumgart.
Coming off a season that finished 3-14, Franklin plans to make a huge jump from last year's performance.
The Flyers return three varsity starters, including 6-foot- senior Nick Baker, who averaged 7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season.
He is joined by 6-foot junior Miles Cleveland (9 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists), and 6-foot-3 junior Tucker Rose (2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds).
"If we are going to have success this season we have to maintain our offense and improve our defense. The one part of our offense that needs to improve the most is free throws. We did not get to the line much and when we did we only made 54% as a team. Some younger players will need to step up and provide us with depth," said Baumgart.
"With only five upperclassmen, it is important that our younger players play at a high level. They will need to make the most of their opportunities and not force things. The three things we need to do to have success this season is to first and foremost value the basketball. Last year we struggled with turnovers at times. Second, we need to play better defense. Third, we need to get to the line more and convert those opportunities."
Schedule
Dec. 3 @ Shelton; Dec. 4 Sandhills Valley; Dec. 9 @ Harvard; Dec. 10 Lawrence-Nelson; Dec. 16 Hi-Line; Dec. 17 @ Deshler; Dec. 21 @ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller; Dec. 27-28 (To Be Determined) Ravenna Holiday Tournament; Jan. 4 Southern Valley; Jan. 6 Alma; Jan. 15 @ Blue Hill; Jan. 18 Silver Lake; Jan. 21 @ Kenesaw; Jan. 22 Elm Creek; Jan. 25 Loomis; Jan. 28 @ Wilcox-Hildreth; Jan. 29-Feb. 5 (To Be Determined) Twin Valley Conference Tournament; Feb. 18 @ Red Cloud