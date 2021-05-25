NORTH PLATTE — St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt likes North Platte’s Lake Maloney Golf Club for his team.
“It kind of compares to Southern Hills in the sense that it’s not extremely long, but it elevates and it’s not completely flat,” Berndt said. “I think the familiarity with that was OK.”
The Bluehawks, who sit seventh as a team after day one of the Class D state meet, played a practice round there Monday before opening the tournament Tuesday.
Luke Landgren leads the team with his 87 (+15), which ties him for 19th, and Matthew Boyd is right behind his teammate, tied for 23rd with an 88 (+16).
“I thought by Luke and Matt shooting the 80s, they played pretty well,” Berndt said. “They’d probably tell you they could have shaved a stroke or three on the putting green, but overall I think they’re happy with the way they’re hitting the ball.
“Graham Daly, our No. 3, had a season best with a 93, too. So, those three were pretty solid today.”
Boyd and Daly had the team’s only birdies, on Nos. 6 and 7, respectively.
Berndt said there were four holes — Nos. 7, 8, 14, and 15 — that gave his group trouble.
“You’ve just got to be smart in how you play those,” he said. “You can’t try and pull off a shot that’s tough to execute because there’s a few holes that take a severe right turn and you’ve just got to be smart about it. Hopefully as a group we can play those a little bit better (on Wednesday).”
Franklin is fourth in the team race after 18 holes with a combined score of 355, which nine strokes below its season average according to head coach Adam Boettcher.
“I can’t complain about that,” the coach said.
Levi Lennemann led the Flyers with his 83 (+11) and heads into the final day tied for 14th. Lennemann carded the only birdie for the team and it came on the par-five 7th hole. Otherwise, he recorded eight pars.
“I know (Levi is) disappointed with (the 83),” Boettcher said. “That’s about what his average is. We kind of struggled to finish out the round. I think if he could have finished (better), he would have been around 78 or 79. I think he has a chance to move himself up a little bit (on Wednesday).”
Isaak Grube (89), Spencer Wentworth (91), Jacob Harrison (92), and Gregory Boettcher (93) are also competing for the Flyers.
Gregory Boettcher’s 93 was a personal best.
The Flyers are 13 strokes outside of a runner-up finish, which their coach believes is attainable.
“That’s just it: go after it,” Boettcher said. “We have three seniors on the team, so we need to go after that runner up because we have nothing else to lose.”
Thayer Central is in 10th place with its collective 386. Tied for 40th individually, Logan Wiedel led the Titans with a 92 (+20) and turned in a pair of birdies and three pars. Joel Kayser shot a 93.
Tee times in North Platte have been moved up one hour to 8 a.m. due to potential thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Tuesday’s forecast was close to perfect, according to both Berndt and Boettcher. So Wednesday’s conditions may fluctuate the leaderboard.
“It’s supposed to be pretty gusty winds, which is going to be completely different than what today was,” Boettcher said. “It should be OK, but it’ll be interesting to see how (Wednesday) goes.”
Class B
Hastings’ Brayden Schram is tied for 26th after the first day of the Class B state golf tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Schram shot a 13-over par score of 85 on Tuesday. The junior, who shot 44 on the front nine and 41 on the back, recorded five pars and two birdies during the round.
“Today he was just really powerful and aggressive,” said HHS coach Allison Soucie. “So, that was different to see, but you have that mindset of state and he hasn’t been in that. I mean, he’s played junior golf and all of those, but state is a different mindset. Maybe he was going for things more rather than just playing it safe (like) at other meets.”
Schram stayed on the fairways for the most part at the narrow course, Soucie said. But the greens were his nemesis, and it appears he wasn’t the only one afflicted by the short game.
Only Mount Michael’s Luke Gutschewski, the defending champion from 2019, is under par (-1) after the first 18 holes. The rest of the field’s scores range from plus-2 to plus-39.
Schram, at plus-13, is still very much in the mix for medal contention.
“His goal is to get in the top-five,” Soucie said. “He’s got to work really hard to do that, but he’s also got to have a good mindset and good outlook. He’s got to keep going after it because you never know what could happen on day two with 18 holes left.”
Schram, had a following of some of his teammates and family members, began both the front and back nines with consecutive pars. His two birdies came within a span of three holes. He recorded fours on both the par-five 13th and 15th.
“He had just really great shot placement,” said Soucie of the birdied holes. “On 15, he just missed his eagle putt by like an inch, and that’s what gave him a birdie. He put himself in better positions because he’s strong when he’s hitting it, he just needs a little more finesse when he’s around the green.”
Soucie said the best advice she can provide for Schram going into day two is for him to stick to his game plan.
“He’s got to not overthink his shots and not try to force shots to happen,” she said.
“I think if he can shoot even (on Wednesday) that’ll put him in a great position.”