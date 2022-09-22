The tide continues to turn for the Hastings College football team.
Rallying from behind to edge Concordia 21-17 last week, the Broncos (3-1) have already won more games this season than last year, something head coach Matt Franzen said is both meaningful and meaningless as they head into Saturday's 1 p.m. homecoming game against winless Dakota Wesleyan (0-4).
"The team is excited about the 3-1 record," Franzen said. "Most of these guys have gone three consecutive two-win seasons. But it's also a deal where we have a ton of season left.
"As we talked after practice on Monday, I told them I'm proud of them for the buy-in and work they've put in, but also told them we need to realize we have at least seven games left in the regular season.. We need to continue doing the things that we're doing because as much fun as we've had through four games, it can get a whole lot more fun if we continue on this track."
Four forced turnovers and another strong performance from senior quarterback John Zamora were huge factors in Saturday's win. Zamora completed 18-of-33 passes for 191 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Sophomore Toryian Tubbs led Bronco receivers with three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, with sophomore Garrett Esch adding two catches for 29 yards, including the game-winning grab.
Senior Brett Simonsen returned from a leg injury and managed 29 yards on 18 carries to help establish the Broncos' ground game. Also hauling the load was senior Daelyn Fairrow, who rushed 10 times for 25 yards. Fairrow had filled in capably for Simonsen the week before against Mount Marty.
"He finished out the game fine," Franzen said of Simonsen. "We're expecting he'll be pretty close to full go this week. I thought both of those guys (Simonsen and Fairrow) were able to handle most of the carries. They missed a few reads early, but overall, both of them played pretty well."
After falling behind 17-2 early in the third quarter, Zamora went to work, cashing in Hastings' first touchdown of the day on a 9-yard run at the 7:54 mark. Just over three minutes later, his 54-yard pass play to Tubbs cut the deficit to two points, 17-15, setting the stage for his game-winning 13-yard toss to Esch with 12:23 remaining in the game.
"We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole," Franzen said. "That very first Concordia possession of the first half really didn't go our way. But then after falling behind, 17-2, we started to mount our comeback. We weren't down a ridiculous amount of points, but it was enough that we had to figure something out.
"I thought John Zamora played probably as well as he has this season. He took a step forward from last week and showed some really good things in this game. I'm happy with his play."
After surrendering a touchdown at the 12:44 mark in the third quarter, Hastings' defense settled in nicely, blanking the Bulldogs the rest of the way.
"Our defense really tightened the screws after giving up that long pass in the third quarter," Franzen said. "That played a big part in the outcome."
Field position dictated by the kicking and special teams units left the Broncos in position to excel time and again, Franzen said.
"We benefitted from good field position most of the day," he said. "We kept Concordia deep in their territory several times."
Despite its winless record, Dakota Wesleyan is unlikely to go down quietly on Saturday, Franzen said. Hampered by injuries, they are nonetheless athletic and capable of giving the Broncos a hard time.
"They're not a bad team," he said. "They've lost a few close games but have got some good players. Their coaching staff is consistent and has been there for a long time, so we kind of know what to expect. They're a little banged up at quarterback so we're not sure who we're going to see."
With freshman quarterback Connor Drake injured, senior wide receiver Kiel Nelson figures to do at least some of the signal-calling for the Tigers in this one. Nelson orchestrated Dakota Wesleyn's Wildcat formation in 2021.
Franzen will count on his secondary to shoot down anything resembling an aerial attack. Senior defensive back Chris Paitz, who recorded his third interception of the season Saturday, figures to again be in the thick of things, along with sophomore inside linebacker Mason Catterson, who is averaging eight tackles per game.
"Dakota Wesleyan has a good core group of receivers," Franzen said. "We need to continue to play well against their run like we have, but also make it difficult for whoever their quarterback is to sit back there and have time to throw."
Franzen will count on his upperclassmen team leaders to keep the Broncos from losing focus against a team he believes is better than its record indicates.
"We're enjoying winning, but also realize the preparation and hard work that has gone into our success," he said. "Our guys know that if we let ourselves relax we could very quickly slide back to where we were, and I don't think anybody has any interest in doing that."