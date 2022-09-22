The tide continues to turn for the Hastings College football team.

Rallying from behind to edge Concordia 21-17 last week, the Broncos (3-1) have already won more games this season than last year, something head coach Matt Franzen said is both meaningful and meaningless as they head into Saturday's 1 p.m. homecoming game against winless Dakota Wesleyan (0-4).

