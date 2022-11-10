Hastings College picked a lousy time to play its worst football game of the season against Dordt Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Following a bye week nine weeks into the season, the Broncos (7-3) ran into an offense that proved difficult to defend as the Defenders (6-3) rolled to a 49-7 win that second-year head coach Matt Franzen and his staff found difficult to watch.

