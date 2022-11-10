Hastings College picked a lousy time to play its worst football game of the season against Dordt Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Following a bye week nine weeks into the season, the Broncos (7-3) ran into an offense that proved difficult to defend as the Defenders (6-3) rolled to a 49-7 win that second-year head coach Matt Franzen and his staff found difficult to watch.
“It was almost like we were still in bye week as that game was played,” Franzen said. “We lost flow and momentum, and, on top of that, just didn’t play very well. They stunned us early and we never really recovered.”
About the only look the Broncos had in the game came in the opening minutes of the game, when return specialist freshman Antoine Murphy returned his second kickoff in as many games — this one, a 95-yard dash — to tie the game with 10:21 left in the first quarter. Senior kicker Jason Bachle’s PAT would be their last hurrah, thanks in part to two blocked field goal attempts and a whole lot of sacks of senior quarterback John Zamora.
Zamora did complete 12-of-23 passes for 94 yards, but none led to points. Though he was never intercepted, the senior signal caller seemed flummoxed by the pressure brought by Dordt’s defensive line, which racked up seven sacks while holding the Broncos to a net 12 yards on the ground and 132 yards total offense.
Dordt, meanwhile, seemed to run almost at will against the Bronco defense, which up to this point in the season had shown well against the run in most of its games. Led by senior Anthony Trojahn with 13 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns, eight Defender running backs reached double digits in rushing en route to 464 yards total.
What made the loss even more devastating is that it leaves the Broncos little momentum to draw from as they head into their final game of the season against No. 3-ranked Northwestern at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Fresh off a 42-10 home field win over No. 15 Midland, the 7-1 Raiders — whose only loss came 30-29 against top-ranked Morningside in the season opener — may be the most formidable opponent in the conference, a team Franzen said appears to dominate in all phases of the game.
Certainly, a better effort against Dordt could have made the upcoming matchup seem a tad more even. At least on paper.
“From a seasonal standpoint, I think some of our guys said, ‘Look at us, we’ve won seven games,’ and forgot we had to come back and play two more games,” Franzen said. “Hopefully when all is said and done, we’ll be able to look back and take pride in a lot of things we’ve accomplished this season, but right now it’s about figuring out a way to beat Northwestern on Saturday.
“They are playing a really, really high level of football right now, probably even more complete than what we saw against Morningside (who defeated Hastings 70-17 Oct. 8 in Sioux City). Obviously, it’s going to be a challenge. I hope our team responds to what happened to us Saturday and that they show up with passion, enthusiasm and effort.”
With 28 seniors suiting up for the final time for Senior Day on Saturday, Franzen said he hopes the chance to finish the season undefeated at home will inspire his troops to turn in their best effort of the season.
“The only way to approach it is to say, ‘We’ve got a really good opponent coming in,’” Franzen said. “’Let’s embrace the challenge and send our seniors out on a high note, whatever that looks like.’ Right now, the focus is on this game.
“Instead of reflecting on the last one, where we took a step back, we’ll be trying to figure out a way to take a step forward. We need to get back to doing well what we do well. At this point, that’s all we can do.”