Hastings College head football coach Matt Franzen can only hope his team is able to finish what it starts this weekend as it pursues its first win of the season in a road matchup against Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday in Mitchell, S.D.
Winless in three tries, the Broncos seem to match up well with 1-2 Dakota Wesleyan, but as the team found out last week, that doesn’t always translate to victory. Hastings seemed positioned to win last week’s home matchup against Jamestown, only to see the Jimmies score 22 unanswered points in the final quarter to emerge victorious, 32-28, and spoil HC’s homecoming.
Similarly, the Tigers seemed positioned to make a run at victory in their matchup with Midland last week, only to surrender 14 unanswered points in the second half to fall short of the mark, 27-14.
“We’re excited to get back out on the field, especially after the last game and the way things ended,” Franzen said. “We came out of there fairly frustrated.
“We played real quality football for 3 ½ quarters — we controlled field position on offense and set up our defense pretty well with our special teams. I think we proved to ourselves, if nothing else, that we do have the capability of being a winning football team. We need to figure out a way, obviously, to do that for four quarters, find a way to close out.”
Despite some injuries on defense that will once again leave Hastings a bit thin on the depth chart this week, Franzen said he likes how the Broncos match up against the Tigers on paper. What may determine how things turn out for the Broncos will be how well they are able to execute when opportunities come knocking.
“They are kind of like us in some places,” Franzen said. “I think we match up well from a size standpoint.
“Defensively, we got banged up again a bit last week in the secondary. We’re a little bit walking wounded here and there. (Junior) Koby Brandenburg, who was dynamic against Dordt in week two, missed some of last game with injuries and is going to be that way here moving forward. He’ll play, but he may not be an every-down guy. We’ll need to piece it together a little bit with different guys and have some guys step up and make plays who haven’t been in that position before.”
Junior quarterback John Zamora will again be counted upon to generate a potent enough aerial attack from the Broncos’ play-action playbook to create opportunities for the team’s run-oriented offense led by senior running back Tyree Nesmith.
Zamora completed 23-of-31 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns versus Jamestown, with one touchdown and one interception — his first of the year. He also rushed for a touchdown.
Nesmith generated 95 yards on 29 carries in last week’s loss.
“As we’ve gotten to know our offense, we’re kind of figuring out who we are,” Franzen said. “We’re not a drop-back passing team. We have a strong-armed, accurate quarterback in John Zamora, but we feel like we give him his best opportunities when we get him out of the pocket.
“Nesmith has had three games in a row where he’s been fairly productive for us at running back. We need to continue to find ways to feature him on offense.”
Turnover differential figures to play into the end result of games at some point, Franzen said. The Broncos were turnover-free in their first two games, something Franzen said should eventually manifest itself in in determining the outcome of a closely contested contest.
“We need to get back to a plus differential this week,” he said. “Big plays off turnovers will potentially set up one team or another.
“We feel good about where we’re at,” Franzen added. “The injury bug is upon us a little bit, which is worrisome, but there’s no such thing as a free agent market in college football to go to pick somebody up to provide depth. We just need the next guy to step up. We have guys who are excited to do that and embrace that opportunity. As a coaching staff, we need to be willing to take some chances that will hopefully lead to some big plays.”