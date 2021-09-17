Hastings College will be looking for some Homecoming magic to help secure its first win of the season Saturday against University of Jamestown at Lloyd Wilson Field.
After dropping its first two games to ranked teams, Bronco head coach Matt Franzen is hoping that a good-sized crowd coupled with a somewhat inexperienced opponent will be a recipe for victory this time around.
“We feel like we match up well with them,” Franzen said. “They’re still developing some experience and younger than the last two teams we’ve played. They’re also making their first long road trip of the near (from North Dakota), so hopefully that helps our cause a little bit, too.”
If Franzen sounds hungry for a win, it’s understandable. The first-year head coach has seen his team do a number of things well, only to wind up on the wrong side of lopsided losses. For example, the team has yet to turn the ball over in two games, a statistic he thinks will ultimately bode well for the team once it is able to put together four quarters of competitive football on the same night. Certainly, a Homecoming game would be an ideal time to do just that.
“We’re ready for a win,” he said. “It’s been a while since this program has had one, going back to last season. More importantly, as far as how we get to that is putting together a complete game. If we can continue to be out front on that turnover differential, that will directly affect the outcome. That’s something we want to continue to focus on.
“We’ve had our flashes in the first two games, moments where it felt like we were really playing as well as we can play right now. But then a couple of mistakes or giving up a couple big plays unraveled that. We’ll be trying to string those out for four quarters, trying to find the consistency we’ve lacked. If we can do that, the outcome will take care of itself.”
Hastings junior quarterback John Zamora will look to return to the form that allowed him to complete more than 50 percent of his passes in the Broncos first game of the season. To do that, he’ll need to keep the offensive ground game moving to maintain an element of surprise, something senior running back Ty Nesmith has been able to do thus far over the first two games.
“Ty had over 100 yards rushing last week, so he’s a player we’re going to find a way to get the ball to on offense,” Franzen said. “He’s shown he can be very explosive for us. As long as he’s healthy and feeling good, he’s going to be a big part of what we do.”
Injuries sustained by senior defensive lineman Chance Bollen and sophomore defensive lineman Layton Shaw could be tough to overcome provided the duo isn’t able to bounce back by kickoff.
Not having them both at 100 percent “really thins us out,” Franzen said.
“Those guys were limited in practice this week from injuries that came last Saturday,” he said. “We expect them to play Saturday but we’re unsure how much they’ll be able to play. Chase is a physical presence in there for us and Nathan does a job job of backing him up, so when you take the two of them out, things begin to get fairly thin. We’re cautiously optimistic those guys will be able to produce for us, we’re just not sure how much.”
While a hard-nosed running attack will be at the heart of the Bronco attack Saturday, Franzen said he thinks the Jamestown’s secondary may be susceptible to a more balanced run-pass approach than its previous two opponents were. The key will be to give Zamora enough time to execute said passing attack.
“It’s all going to come down to how well we can protect the quarterback,” Franzen said. “The last two games we haven’t been able to give our quarterback much time so we haven’t been able to look down the field.
“That’ something we’re going to continue to work on. We feel if we can protect the quarterback we have the ability to be a little more effective in the passing game than we have.”
With a a Hall of Fame induction ceremony and golf scramble tournament for alumni being part of this year’s Homecoming festivities, Franzen said he’s expecting a nice crowd for Saturday’s contest. And a loud crowd may be just the thing to awaken the sleeping giant inside the home team.
“A nice crowd usually brings energy,” he said. “If you need a little bit of extra energy, hopefully that Homecoming crowd will bring that and help us out there.”