After losing 62-7, in grand fashion to No. 3 ranked Morningside last week, Hastings College (1-5) will face a far more equivalent opponent this week in cross-state rivals Doane (2-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Crete.
Having played all the same opponents to date, Bronco head coach Matt Franzen thinks he has a pretty good idea of what to expect as his team takes the field against his former team, which he guided to a 65-49 record from 2007-17.
And while last week’s beat-down may still weigh on the team’s morale, Franzen expects the Broncos to rise to the occasion for what has mostly been an equally matched rivalry for more than a century.
“I’m hoping for the most part that we’re able to just turn the page and move on from it,” Franzen said of last week’s loss. “The reality is when you get beat by that kind of a margin it does bruise the psyche a little bit.
“I don’t think that will have a whole lot of effect going into this one, though. These teams match up pretty well and it’s a pretty good little rivalry.”
If there was anything to take away from the Morningside massacre, it was the opening drive of the game. Hastings was able to put the first seven points on the board, something no other team had been able to accomplish this season. And while the game flew south shortly thereafter, Franzen thinks that that single drive gives Hastings something to hang its hat on going forward.
“That was a pretty good positive takeaway,” he said. “Offensively, we proved we had the tools and scheme that if we’re firing on all cylinders, we can move the ball well. We need to continue to work to find our consistency, but we showed we do have the right people in the right places.”
Hastings will look to its usual standouts to step up against Doane. Junior quarterback John Zamora is front and center on the list. He completed 15 of 28 passes for 99 yards against Morningside, with senior running back Tyree Nesmith cashing in the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run on fourth down.
“John Zamora needs to have another solid game,” Franzen said. ‘He’s been very consistent up to this point. We’ve spread the ball around to a lot of different receivers and that will be the game plan again going into the game.
“We’re going to need to be able to run the ball. We didn’t run the ball well against Morningside, but nobody has up to this point. We’ll need to get Tyree Nesmith going in this one.”
On defense, senior linebacker Chance Bollen and sophomore lineman Harrison Udeh will be counted upon to solidify a banged up Bronco defense that continues to heal from injuries.
“We need to play well on defense and really keep the Doane offense under control,” Franzen said. “They are an offense that hasn’t scored a lot of points this season, so we really need to keep them in check. Our linemen who are healthy really need to step up and play well.”
Winning the turnover differential could be a factor in this one, Franzen said. To this point, the Broncos have won that battle against five of six opponents. This week, that favorable margin of error could ultimately decide the game’s outcome, Franzen said.
“We’ve won the turnover battle most of the time this season, including last week,” he said. “That’s something we need to continue to stay on top of. The team that wins is the team that can minimize mistakes.
“Neither team has been a really big play offensive team, but the team that can minimize mistakes and control the ball is the team that will come out on top.”
Franzen said he expects to see a spirited effort from both teams on both sides of the ball. Their long-time rivalry demands it.
“There will be really good energy on both sides,” he said. “This is the 120th game between these two programs, so it is a good old fashioned rivalry with a lot of history.
“Each team will need to keep that energy in check, because you can get a bit too riled up and make mistakes because of sheer lack of concentration. That’s something that could come into play also.”