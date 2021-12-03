Good free-throw shooting helped the Hastings High girls basketball team rally for a 39-36 win over Crete in the Jungle Gym on Friday.
The Tigers closed the game 10-for-14 from the charity stripe (71%). That included six of eight in the fourth quarter, as HHS outscored the Cardinals by seven points in the final eight minutes.
“We missed one or two free throws that I wanted us to make. But we shot pretty well. I can coach my brains out on a lot of things. But if we make free throws I’m a lot smarter,” said Tiger coach Greg Mays, who watched his team improve to 2-0 and get its second win in as many nights. The Tigers opened their season Thursday with a 69-39 win at Seward.
Three Tigers shot 2-for-2 in free throws down the stretch. They were KK Laux, Mckinsey Long and Maddie Hilgendorf. Emma Synek made both her free shots, those coming in the third quarter as the Tigers trailed by four points entering the final period.
By contrast, Crete made 8 of 15 in free throws (53%).
The Cardinals (0-2) entered Friday’s contest after falling to Lake-view 40-25 Thursday.
Free-throw shooting wasn’t a problem for the Tigers. But scoring early was. HHS scored only two points in the first quarter. Crete put up only seven points in the first period, thanks to a strong defensive effort by Mays’ team.
Hilgendorf’s layup about one minute into the game figured as the Tigers’ only basket in 12 attempts through the first eight minutes.
“For the most part we took decent shots. But they didn’t go in,” Mays said. “We had a lot of people doing a lot of good things (Friday). We just didn’t make a lot of jump shots.”
Long-range shooting became the Tigers’ choice in the first quarter, as Crete’s zone defense kept the middle clogged. But HHS came up empty in all six of its opening-period shots from three-point land.
Second shots in the first half became almost non-existent for the Tigers, who couldn’t get offensive rebounds. Mays attributed that to Crete’s center, Marin Rasgorshek.
“She’s a good rebounder. She has a real good sense of the ball. So we weren’t getting a lot of offensive boards,” Mays said. “(Thursday) night in Seward we kind of used offensive boards to get our engine going.”
In the decisive fourth quarter, Tiger shots from the floor started falling. Hastings also started to get better penetration against the Crete zone. Hilgendorf, the Tiger center, tallied six of her 10 points in the last quarter.
The Tigers also got their running game going more efficiently down the stretch. A coast-to-coast fast-break layup by Long cut Crete’s lead to one point.
Laux followed with a trey to give Hastings the lead for good at 33-31.
“It took us a long time to find the gaps in their zone,” Mays said. “We are doing our zone offense a little different this year. We are learning. I think we’ve got to tweak it a little.”
Long paced Hastings with a game-high 12 points. Brooke Deisley’s 11 points topped Crete’s scoring.
Hastings is idle for the next two weeks. The Tigers won’t play again until Dec. 17 when they host Kearney Catholic.
Crete (0-2)..............7 11 8 10 — 36
HHS (2-0)...............2 12 8 17 — 39
Crete ( 36)
Mack Steuer 1-6 0-0 2, Karlee Henning 4-6 0-2 9, Kaitlyn Wendt 2-6 0-0 6, Marin Rasgorshek 0-1 4-8 4, Brooke Deisley 3-12 4-5 11, Jenna Andini 2-3 0-0 4, Lauren Maly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 12-36 8-15 36.
HHS (39)
KK Laux 1-7 2-2 5, Libby Landgren 1-6 2-2 4, Mckinsey Long 4-10 2-2 12, Maddie Hilgendorf 4-10 2-2 10, Emma Synek 2-5 2-2 6, Emma Landgren 1-3 0-1 2, Jessalyn Quintero 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-42 10-11 39
Three-point goals — C, 4-15 (Steuer 0-4, Henning 1-1, Wendt 2-5, Deisley 1-4, Maly 0-1). H, 3-17 (Laux 1-5, L. Landgren 0-1, Long 2-7, Hilgendorf 0-3, E. Landgren 0-1).