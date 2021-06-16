FREMONT — On a hot Wednesday evening at Moeller Field, the Fremont Moo defended its home field in fashion, seeing two balls leave the yard in their 9-1 victory over the Sodbusters.
Through 1 1/2 innings, both teams’ bats were quiet, but saw that change when the Moo got a leadoff double down the left field line that grew the ire of the Sodbuster dugout, debating if it was fair or foul.
A single by the Moo put runners on the corners, and Auggie Rasmussen cleared the bases with a double, putting the Moo ahead 2-0.
A walk and hit-by-pitch put two runners on for Moo once again, with a passed ball setting up Luke White’s sac fly to give the Moo a 3-0.
In the seventh inning, the Moo saw their lead inflate thanks to three extra-base hits. This included a two-run home run by EJ Taylor, followed by a double that chased Sodbuster starter Will Horton and brought on Seth Claybourne.
Two walks loaded the bases for the hometown Moo (16-3), which Will Busch capitalized on with a grand slam, sending the Moo to a 9-0 lead late in the game.
The sole run of the game for the Sodbusters came in the ninth inning when Trevor Mattson sent a sacrifice fly into right field that caused a slight collision at home plate with Ommar Jackson and the Moo catcher.
The Sodbusters (6-13) have Thursday off before traveling to Gering to play the Western Nebraska Pioneers (13-5) for a three-game weekend series.