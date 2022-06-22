For the first seven innings Wednesday, everything sailed smoothly for the Hastings Sodbusters. Then the bottom dropped out.
The Fremont Moo exploded for five runs in the eighth inning, then held on for a 5-2 victory over the Sodbusters at Duncan Field. The Moo evened the 3-game series at one apiece. The series concludes Thursday.
The loss put a damper on supreme pitching by Jake Schroeder. The Hastings native fired a one-hit shutout through seven innings before exiting the game early in the eighth frame.
Protecting a 2-0 Sodbuster lead, Schroeder looked disappointed when his head coach Luke Bay walked out to relieve him.
“That’s just the competitor in me,” Schroeder said. “I was getting up there in my pitch limit. You could tell I was getting tired. I was missing pitches up.”
Schroeder had command of all four of his pitches. He throws a fastball, curve, slider and a splitter.
“For the first time in a while I had all four of them working. I’ve got a good feel for them right now,” Schroeder said.
The Sodbusters called on relief pitcher David Rudd-Grow to try to get the save. But he had a rough time of it, giving up all five of Fremont’s runs. He allowed four hits and gave up three walks in the eighth inning. The Moo loaded the bases three times in that frame, as Fremont sent 11 batters to the plate.
“Me and (Bay) both talked. Rudd-Grow was the right guy right there. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. That was the right move for us,” Ceballos said.
Fremont’s three pitchers threw well. They gave up just six hits to the ‘Busters. The Moo and the Sodbuster both played well defensively. Fremont committed the lone error.
During Schroeder’s mound appearance, Hastings played error free. The ‘Busters also made some web gems. Those included a Willy Mays-like over-the-shoulder catch by right fielder Tyson Gerdes.
The speedy Gerdes ran down a fly ball just a few feet short of the right field power-alley wall. He nabbed the deep fly with his back turned to the infield. The play was reminiscent of the Willy Mays catch in the 1954 World Series — the famous catch that robbed Clevelands’ Vic Wertz of an extra-base hit with runners on base.
“As soon as it was off the bat I actually thought that might have gone out,” said Sodbuster assistant coach Chris Ceballos. “But Tyson’s a really good outfielder. It was just a matter of if he was going to run out of room. He stuck with it for a heck of a play. Willy Mays style.”
Hastings had things in control most of the way. The Sodbuster pushed across the game’s first run in the opening inning. Garrett Kennedy raced home on a passed ball after he slapped a lead-off single and advanced on Brett Zimmerman’s single.
The score stayed 1-0 until Hastings plated its second run in the sixth frame. Brandon Larson gave the ‘Busters a 2-0 edge when he scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Even though the Sodbusters collected just six hits, they had plenty of base runners. Unfortunately for Hastings, it left 12 men on base.
All of the Hastings hits were singles. Kennedy and Larson had two each. Zimmerman and Fred Bohn notched one apiece.
The Sodbusters and the Moo begin Thursday’s action at 6:35 p.m.
“The great thing is we get to come back in 24 hours and try to win another one,” Ceballos said. “We will just be getting back to our approach, hunting fastballs, doing what we know how to do.”
Fremont...................000 000 050 — 5 5 1
Hastings..................100 001 000 — 2 6 0
W — Ben Higdon. L — David Rudd-Grow