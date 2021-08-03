Like many other American Legion teams and towns in the state, Cabot, Arkansas, had never experienced a state title before winning one this summer.
The Arkansas American Legion scene, at least in recent years, has been dominated by the Bryant Black Sox. Prior to 2020's lost season, Bryant Post 298 had won six of the last eight state titles at the senior level.
But Cabot was due.
The RailCats, representing Post 71, exploded for 37 runs across the final three days of the state tournament, surviving the consolation bracket to win their first-ever state championship and advance to the Mid-South Regional in Hastings.
Even sweeter, Cabot accomplished the feat in the fashion of revenge. The RailCats beat Russelville twice in two days by scores of 7-4 and 17-1, avenging an earlier loss to the same team for the title.
"We didn't pitch very well that (first) game," Cabot coach Cody Perrin of the initial loss to Russelville. "We didn't have our timely hitting like we've had the rest of the year. That was a credit to Russelville for how they went about playing us."
But the RailCat bats caught fire down the stretch. The added motivation didn't hurt either.
"Our guys just kind of realized the opportunity they had in front of them and they took care of business," Perrin said.
Offense and pitching went "hand-in-hand," Perrin added. The right keys clicked for the RailCats, who bring to Hastings a staff earned run average over 3.46 and a batting average of .347.
"I thought when the bad play happened, or we did make a mistake, we quickly stopped the big inning from happening," Perrin said. "In year's past I can't say that's always been the case. We've always kind of let it get away from us. I was pleased to see our guys be mentally tough and respond there."
Arkansas did host a partial American Legion season in 2020, but not every team participated. Perrin said the state title victory was that much more special considering the obstacle the COVID-19 pandemic provided. The opportunity to participate in a regional is all the team could have hoped for one year later.
"The biggest thing moving forward we need to realize is we do have a good opportunity here to do something special," Perrin said. "We don't need to waste it. Now that we're here, we need to move on to a bigger goal and see if we can do something special."
The RailCats open the regional against Nebraska champion Gretna Post 216, which also overcame a consolation bracket situation to make the tournament. The teams play Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Cabot's depth is one thing Perrin sees as a positive, with 16 players logging playing time in more than 15 of the team's 36 games.
Kaden Smith, Hogan Ralston, and Eli Hutcherson have played in every game and each is hitting well above .300 for the RailCats.
Jackson Olivi has only played in 14 games, but Perrin said he's been red hot through the latter half of the season. Olivi's average sits at .523 with eight extra-base hits.
Jakob and Lukas Petross are twins and have combined to throw 1/5 of the team's innings. Lukas had a 1.73 ERA in 24 1/3 innings while Jakob has struck out 20 batters in 17 2/3.
"They've pitched a lot of big innings for us this year," Perrin said, adding Ralston has done the same.
"It's not just been one guy, which has been very nice. It's always been two or three that have stepped up every game. We need to keep that going."
Cabot is a town of roughly 26,000 people, but the team pulls players from just one school instead of a larger area like some teams.
"What's also kind of special is we've played together for four-plus years and it's just kind of cool to do this together," Perrin said.
"I think our parents are excited and we had a great turnout at our state championship with former players. It sounds like a bunch of them want to be a part of this. We're hoping we have a long trail behind us as we head up (to Hastings)."
Cabot Post 71 Railcats roster
Kyler Carmack, P; Jackson Olivi, RF; Tyler Sharp, P; Wyatt Parker, RF; Hayden Prewitt, LF; Kolby Webb, C; Lucas Sullivan, P; Austin Scritchfield, RF; Jacob Boyster, 3B; Kaden Smith, C; Hogan Ralston; William Camplain, P; Braxton Ring, RF; Eli Hutcherson, C; Zach Hardcastle, P; Jaiden Ryals, C; Collin Olivi, 2B; Tyler Parker, CF; Conner Titus; Carlos Llanes, P; Jakob Petross, 3B; Deighton Schullian; Lukas Petross, 2B; Avie Singleton, C; Mason Griffin