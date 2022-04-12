Crayten Cyza was visualizing from the 17th fairway Tuesday afternoon.
The Hastings College freshman saw himself on top of the medal stand at his home invite. He was one stroke back of the lead, awaiting his approach shot to the penultimate green at Lochland Country Club.
He felt the weight of the moment, knowing he had to make his move now with the par five 18th awaiting.
“This could be it,” he thought as he lined up to the ball.
“I just wanted to hit, like, a low shot going up towards the green. But I totally missed it, and I guess I just paid the price for it.”
That one swing of the club cost Cyza, at the very least, a shot at the men’s individual title.
The ball sailed right and landed in the pond that sits between Lochland’s finishing holes.
Cyza carded a double bogey on 17 before birdieing 18 to shoot 78 in the second and final round of the Hastings College invite.
Cyza entered the day tied for first after his first-ever round under par in a competitive setting. He shot 71 on Monday after carding an eagle on 18.
“My putting was crazy,” he said. “I felt like I could make everything. Today was a little bit different.”
There was the three-putt from within 15 feet on No. 13 that resulted in bogey and a subsequent bogey on the 14th that dropped him from the tie atop the board.
Cyza parred Nos. 15 and 16 before his championship hopes were derailed.
“One bad shot didn’t define my whole round, I guess,” Cyza said in retrospect.
Or tournament, for that matter. A tie for third place matched Cyza’s highest finish during this, his first season of collegiate golf.
“For him to shoot one-under par (on Monday) was especially big,” said Hastings coach Skyler Good.
The Hastings College men’s team, which trailed by just two strokes after round one, finished in third place, carding a composite two-day score of 616 behind University of Sciences & Arts of Oklahoma (608) and Sterling College (609).
Accompanying Cyza were: Robert Noffsinger (74-80 154); Eric Stevens (72-83 155); and Gabe Escalera (76-83 159).
USAO also produced the men’s invite champion. Caleb Smith outlasted Concordia’s Ivan Yabut in a one-hole playoff, scoring bogey on No. 18.
Both shot 147 through 36 holes.
The excitement of the playoff was virtually drained at the tee box when Yabut, who hit after Smith, sent his first tee shot into the pond and then skimmed his first shot from the drop zone into the water, too.
By the time Yabut was preparing for his sixth stroke from the fairway, Smith had just clubbed his second up short of the green.
Smith missed the par putt, but his one-footer for bogey still gave him the victory with plenty of leeway.
Men’s team results (two-day totals)
1, USAO 608; 2, Sterling 609; 3, Hastings College A 616; 4, McCook 622; 5, Concordia A 627; 6, Concordia B 646; 7, Dordt 660; 8, Mount Marty 692; 9, Hastings College B 694; 10, CCC 701
Men’s individual results
1, Caleb Smith, USAO, 71-76 147 (playoff); 2, Ivan Yabut, CUNE, 71-76 147; T3, Antonio Grande, Sterling, 76-73 149; T3, Nicholas Ritchie, Sterling, 73-76 149; T3, Crayten Cyza, HC, 71-78 149; 6, Ethan Gough, McCook, 76-74 150; T7, Alexander Idland, Sterling, 74-77 151; T7, Grant Murphey, USAO, 73-78 151; 9, Jax Brewer, USAO, 72-80 152; T10, Robert Noffsinger, HC, 74-80 154; T10, Brayden Dahl, McCook, 74-80 154
Bronco women 3rd
Mackenzie Loseke paced a somewhat historic tournament for the Hastings College women with her composite 167.
The Broncos finished third as a team with their two-day total of 724. They trailed Mount Marty and Concordia, which both compiled 709 strokes. Mount Marty won via tiebreaker with a lower-scoring fifth golfer on day two that did not factor into the team score.
Concordia’s Kendra Placke garnered individual honors with her rounds of 77 and 82 for a total of 159.
Loseke shot an 83 in the opening round that had her tied for third individually.
That was one of three rounds by Broncos in the 80s. Shelby Schroeder and Anna Cafferty shot twin 86s on Monday.
Coach Skyler Good said it had been a long time since that’s happened for the women’s team.
“That was pretty good for us,” he said, deferring to the record books for research on previous top days in the program’s history.
Loseke, a junior, fired an 84 on Tuesday to finish solo in third place.
“I knew Lochland, I felt confident,” she said. “Ball striking could have been better, but the bigger issue was putting. I missed a lot of putts today and (Monday). Overall, though, I’m proud of how I did with the conditions.”
The harsh, persistent wind was bound to keep scores higher than in the almost ideal conditions on Monday.
Cafferty and Schroeder closed with 93s on Tuesday to finish tied for 11th, just on the outside of medaling.
What’s left on the Broncos’ spring slate is the second round of the Great Plains Athletic tournament, which will be a two-day, 36-hole event at Norfolk Country Club April 25-26.
It will be there Loseke will have an opportunity to qualify for nationals.
“I feel really good about her doing that,” Good said. “That’s something Hastings College women’s golf hasn’t had is quite some time.”
The men’s tournament is April 22-23 at The Bluffs in Vermillion, S.D.
Women’s team results (two-day totals)
1, Mount Marty 709 (tiebreaker); 2, Concordia 709; 3, Hastings College 724; 4, Dordt 727; 5, USAO 747; 6, Doane 782; 7, Tabor 858
Women’s individual results
1, Kendra Placke, CUNE, 77-82 159; 2, Valdisa Andov, 79-82 161; 3, Mackenzie Loseke, HC, 83-84 167; 4, Courtney Heath, MMC, 84-89 173; 5, Kelsey Heath, MMC, 85-89 174; T6, Mya Nurse, CUNE, 87-89 176; T6, Kerri Kroeze, Dordt, 90-86 176; 8, Allison Riddle, USAO, 89-88 177; T9, Emma Sheaffer, Doane, 89-89 178; T9, Tanna Lehfeldt, MMC, 89-89 178