SUPERIOR — For the last three years, Piper Havel has had her eye on the top athletes in the Southern Nebraska Conference. She knew she'd be competing against them soon enough.
Now a freshman at Thayer Central, Havel is already proving in track and field that she is in that top tier of competitors.
Havel on Tuesday went toe-to-toe with state champion Ella Gardner of Superior in the 100- and 200-meter dasher at the Superior invite.
"To be going against Ella Gardner, and to be next to her (in races), it's an accomplishment," Havel said.
"She's someone to look up to, that's for sure. She's really good, really athletic."
Havel isn't quite at Gardner's level, but hopes to be there soon. Gardner maintained her seniority in the sprint events and long jump, winning all three with Havel in second place to help the Wildcats slide comfortably into second place behind team champion St. Cecilia.
Gardner used a final burst in the 100 to nab Havel by .02 seconds with her winning time of 12.65. Though, Havel had the better prelim time in the event.
There was slightly more breathing room for Gardner in the 200, as she crossed in 26.30 against Havel's 26.53.
Then Gardner's winning long jump of 18-feet, 3 1/2-inches was about 1 1/2 feet further than Havel's personal best 16-10 1/2.
"She's really good," Gardner said of Havel. "She's going to be really, really good in four years. She has a long ways to grow I think."
The two certainly aren't done in their head-to-heads either.
"I'll see her again at conference (April 29) and districts (May 11), so I'll have two more chances to get at her," said Havel, who added that one of her goals is to beat Gardner in something.
Gardner, though, is only just turning it up with about three weeks before districts and month until state. Tuesday was the first time this spring the defending Class C champion in the event had triple jumped.
She broke her own school record on her third and final jump into the sand, reaching 37-5 1/2.
"That worked out," Gardner said with a laugh.
Ariana Heusinkvelt (shot put, 39-6 1/2) and Khloe Mundorf (100 hurdles, 17.39) were also individual champions for Superior. They ran the middle legs of the Wildcats' winning 400 relay team, as well, flanked by Sadie Rempel and anchor Sadie Cornell, which clocked a 53.49.
St. Cecilia won six girls events and edged the host Wildcats 156-146. The Hawkettes clinched both distance relays along with the 300 hurdles (Tatum Krikac, 50.05); 800 (Lindsey Parr, 2:30.51); 3,200 (Emery Vargas, 12:28.30); and discus (Ryann Sabatka, 121-0).
Krikac and Parr teamed with Nathie Krikac and race Ganatra for the 1,600 crown (4:25.66). The foursome of Nathie Krikac, Izzy Kvols, Chloe Rossow and Emily Greenquist were the best 3,200 relay by more than two minutes at 10:45.92.
Led by Havel, Thayer Central's girls were third. Meigha Schmidt was the Titans's lone champion on the girls side, clearing 4-foot-8 for the high jump title.
Jenson Anderson paced the St. Cecilia boys to the team championship. Anderson nearly accounted for the 41-point differential between the 'Hawks and second-place Sandy Creek with his four individual victories.
Anderson won the high jump, long jump, 100 and 200.
"Finally got 6-6 in the high jump, so that felt really good to start off the day," said Anderson, referencing his new personal best.
Anderson clocked a 22.94 in the 200, besting teammate JJ Schaefer (23.73). He held off Sandy Creek's Itzamna Diaz (11.58) in the 100 with his 11.06. In long jump, he was nearly two feet ahead of Thayer Central's Grant Wiedel at 21-11.
Thomas Thomas swept the throws for the Bluehawks, launching the shot put 46-3 1/2 and discus 140-2. Carson Kudlacek (triple jump, 41-9 3/4), Robbie Hrnchir (800, 2:06.37) and Thomas Bykerk (1,600, 5:08.90) also won events.
Ethan Shaw and Owen Oglesby played key roles in boosting Sandy Creek ahead of Thayer Central by two points in the team standings. Shaw won both the hurdles races — 110 in 16.55, 300 in 43.70 — and Oglesby the 400 (52.62).
The Cougars also won the 400 relay, with Owen and Oliver Oglesby alongside Diaz and Ben Sullivan for the winning time of 45.06 seconds.
Treats for Titans
At Thayer Central, they're personal bests — "PBs" — not PRs.
Thus, every time a Titan sets a new career mark, head coach Bryan Solomon rewards the athlete with a peanut butter cup.
"I would say totally we are probably at about 85," Solomon said of peanut butter cups handed out so far this season. "We'll be well over 100 by the end of the year."
Boys team scores
1, St. Cecilia 142; 2, Sandy Creek 101; 3, Thayer Central 99; 4, Heartland 98; 5, Lawrence-Nelson 35; 6, Superior 33
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Thomas Thomas, STC, 46-3 1/2; 2, Garrett Regier, Heart, 43-0 1/2; 3, Kaden Siebert, Heart, 42-10 1/2; 4, Cole Vorderstrasse, TC, 42-9; 5, Luke Jameson, Sup, 41-0; 6, Jack Watts, SC, 40-0 1/2
Discus — 1, Thomas Thomas, STC, 140-2; 2, Cole Vorderstrasse, TC, 136-4; 3, Sawyer Cox, L-N, 120-7; 4, Erik Wheeland, L-N, 117-6; 5, Jack Clark, SC, 117-0; 6, Luke Jameson, Sup, 115-0
Pole vault — 1, Bradley Neff, TC, 11-6; 2, Kaleb Ostrander, Heart, 10-0; 3, Nick Thieszen, Heart, 8-6
High jump — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 6-6; 2, Sean Heaton, SC, 6-0; 3, Owen Oglesby, SC, 5-10; 4, Langdon Arbuck, Heart, 5-8; 4, Carter Siebert, Heart, 5-8; 6, Vojtech Povolny, SC, 5-6
Long jump — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 21-11; 2, 2, Grant Wiedel, TC, 20-1 1/2; 3, Zachariah Quiring, Heart, 19-3; 4, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 18-11; 5, Drake Lally, SC, 18-9; 6, Devyn Zikmund, L-N, 18-6 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 41-9 3/4; 2, Tyson Kotinek, L-N, 38-3; 3, Bradley Neff, TC, 37-10 1/4; 4, Jacob Meyer, Sup, 36-9 3/4; 5, Jacob Petr, SC, 36-1 3/4; 6, Thomas Mathis, Sup, 33-5
100 — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 11.06; 2, Itzamna Diaz, SC, 11.58; 3, JJ Schaefer, STC, 11.66; 4, Grant Wiedel, TC, 11.67; 5, Ben Sullivan, SC, 11.97; 6, Oliver Oglesby, SC, 12.02
200 — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 22.94; 2, JJ Schaefer, STC, 23.73; 3, Itzamna Diza, SC, 23.78; 4, Devyn Zikmund, L-N, 24.16; 5, Ben Sullivan, SC, 24.81; 6, Cole Vorderstrasse, TC, 25.11
400 — 1, Owen Oglesby, SC, 52.62; 2, Trev Peters, Heart, 53-09; 3, Zachariah Quiring, Heart, 53.61; 4, Devyn Zikmund, L-N, 533.63; 5, Grant Wiedel, TC, 54.59; 6, Hayden Demuth, STC, 55.13
800 — 1, Robbie Hrnchir, STC, 2:06.37; 2,, Colter Sinn, TC, 2:12.48; 3, Jacob Petr, SC, 2:19.22; 4, William Nielsen, Heart, 2:21.07; 5, Tanner Theis, Sup, 2:24.12; 6, Samuel Quiring, Heart, 2:24.53
1,600 — 1, Thomas Bykerk, STC, 5:08.90; 2, Adam Lukert, TC, 5:13.86; 3, Sean Heaton, SC, 5:23.97; 4, Christian Krupicka, TC, 5:28/50; 5, Sam Hoops, STC, 6:04.20; 6, Brayden Ogorzolka, Heart, 6:04.78
110 hurdles — 1, Ethan Shaw, SC, 16.55; 2, James Love, Sup, 17.25; 3, Jordan Mariska, TC, 17.36; 4, Gavin Kuzelka, STC, 17.69; 5, Brady Degenhardt, TC, 17.79; 6, Aiden Humphries, Sup, 17.81
300 hurdles — 1, Ethan Shaw, SC, 43.70; 2, Brady Degenhardt, TC, 45.30; 3, Drake Rosno, STC, 45.86; 4, Hudson Regier, Heart, 46.88; 5, Joran Mariska, TC, 47.17; 6, Gavin Kuzelka, STC, 47.80
3,200 — 1, Adam Lukert, TC, 11:21.40; 2, Cody Funk, L-N, 12:52.65; 3, Merrick Maltsberger, Heart, 14:11.94
400 relay — 1, Sandy Creek 45.06; 2, Heartland 47.55; 3, St. Cecilia 48.03; 4, Superior 51.31; 5, Thayer Centra; 55.14
1,600 relay — 1, Heartland 3:41.02; 2, St. Cecilia 3:43.31; 3, Thayer Central 3:49.40; 4, Sandy Creek 3:54.79; 5, Superior 4:10.72
3,200 relay — 1, Heartland 9:40.31; 2, Superior 9:59.40; 3, St. Cecilia 10:03.06; 4, Sandy Creek 11:41.48
Girls team scores
1, St. Cecilia 156; 2, Superior 146; 3, Thayer Central 109; 4, Heartland 51; 5, Sandy Creek 49; 6, Lawrence-Nelson 4
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, Ariana Heusinkvelt, Sup, 39-6 1/2; 2, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 38-3; 3, Abbey Musalek, STC, 37-4; 4, Allie Boehr, Heart, 31-5 1/2; 5, Madison Heusinkvelt, Sup, 31-5; 6, Jenae Calderon, SC, 30-1
Discus — 1, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 121-0; 2, Atlee Kobza, Sup, 106-10; 3, Allie Boehr, Heart, 92-5; 4, Mia Gardner, Sup, 87-2; 5, Madison Heusinkvelt, Sup, 84-6; 6, Jordan Head, STC, 81-6
Pole vault — 1, Mariah Tessman, Heart, 10-0; 2, Sadie Rempel, Sup, 10-0; 3, Hallie Tessman, Heart, 8-6; 4, Faith Butler, Sup, 8-0; 4, Jordan Duncan, Sup, 8-0; 4, Emerson Oswald, Heart, 8-0
High jump — 1, Meigha Schmidt, TC, 4-8; 1, Jadyn Bowman, TC, 4-8; 1, Laci Kirchhoff, Sup, 4-8; 4, JaeLynn Watson, TC, 4-4; 4, Cora Schnakenberg, Sup, 4-4; 6, Jadynn Vandeventer, SC, 4-2
Long jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 18-3 1/4; 2, Piper Havel, TC, 16-10 1/2; 3, Ariana Heusinkvelt, Sup, 15-7 1/4; 4, Allison Stritt, STC, 15-1; 5, Halle Bargen, Sup, 14-9; 5, Faith Butler, Sup, 14-9
Triple jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 37-5 1/2; 2, Paige Biltoft, SC, 32-8 1/2; 3, Natalie Tietjen, TC, 31-1; 4, Braelynn Degenhardt, TC, 30-9 3/4; 5, Laci Kirchhoff, Sup, 30-2; 6, Ava Kirchhoff, Sup, 28-6
100 — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 12.65; 2, Piper Havel, TC, 12.67; 3, Khloe Mundorf, Sup, 13.46; 4, Grace Ganatra, STC, 13.48; 5, Ariana Heusinkvelt, Sup, 13.75; 6, Hayden Mierau, Heart, 13.87
200 — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 26.30; 2, Piper Havel, TC, 26.53; 3, Grace Ganatra, STC, 28.33; 4, Hayden Mierau, Heart, 28.60; 5, Meigha Schmidt, TC, 28.69; 6, Ella Martin, SC, 28.70
400 — 1, Ella Martin, SC, 1:03.43; 2, Faith Butler, Sup, 1:06.07; 3, Isabella Escritt, TC, 1:07.62; 4, Jadyn Bowman, TC, 1:07.77; 5, Josey Welch, TC, 1:08.04; 6, Allison Richardson, TC, 1:08.53
800 — 1, Lindsey Parr, STC, 2:30.51; 2, Chloe Rossow, STC, 2:41.77; 3, Jadyn Bowman, TC, 2:42.24; 4, Allison Richardson, TC, 2:42.84; 5, Emily Greenquist, STC, 2:55.06; 6, KatrinaMarie Epp, Heart, 3:00.40
1,600 — 1, Emma Fisher, SC, 5:39.35; 2, Emery Vargas, STC, 5:46.12; 3, Izzy Kvols, STC, 5:46.92; 4, Alayna Vargas, STC, 5:57.03; 5, Riley Farnstrom, TC, 6:52.48; 6, Brooklynn Grabast, Sup, 6:54.56
100 hurdles — 1, Khloe Mundorf, Sup, 17.39; 2, Tatum Krikac, STC, 17.62; 3, Josey Welch, TC, 17.84; 4, Kyler Weidner, STC, 17.89; 5, JaeLynn Watson, TC, 18.37; 6, Ani Cerny, STC, 19.90
300 hurdles — 1, Tatum Krikac, STC, 50.05; 2, Nathie Krikac, STC, 52.83; 3, JaeLynn Watson, TC, 55.02; 4, Cora Schnakenberg, Sup, 55.98; 5, Ani Cerny, STC, 57.67
3,200 — 1, Emery Vargas, STC, 12:28.30; 2, Alayna Vargas, STC, 12:28.79; 3, Emma Fisher, SC, 12:33.77; 4, Jessica Sole, L-N, 14:55.74; 5, Hailey Blecha, Sup, 15:33.64; 6, Taivry Virus, TC, 16:18.60
400 relay — 1, Superior 53.49; 2, St. Cecilia 54.86; 3, Heartland 55.74; 4, Thayer Central 56.43
1,600 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 4:25.66; 2, Thayer Central 4:29.35; 3, Sandy Creek 4:34.13; 4, Heartland 4:44.00; 5, Superior 4:49.71
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 10:45.92; 2, Heartland 12:59.12; 3, Sandy Creek 14:44.07