ROSELAND — A freshman starred in an upset bid Tuesday night.
Madison Bunger’s first taste of the postseason produced one of her best performances to date.
Bunger scored the game-high 22 points to help Wilcox-Hildreth upset Franklin 45-29 in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 6 semifinals.
“That is huge for a freshman. To do that against a senior like Abigail Yelken (Franklin), who is averaging 17 and 12 herself is a monster performance,” said Falcons head coach Cody Whipkey. “You need people to step up big in the postseason and I’m really glad that we have (Bunger) on our team.”
The Flyers and Falcons were tied at 13 after one period. But Wilcox-Hildreth took a 22-18 lead into halftime thanks in part to Bunger.
She scored eight of the team’s nine second quarter points, which gave the Falcons the lead for good.
The Falcons took the halftime momentum with them into the third quarter. A stingy defense led to 10 more points and held Franklin to just one point in the frame.
“That was a huge difference in the game. We talk about starting the games out strong, which in one point of the season, we were starting out strong but kind of getting away from that here in the last month,” Whipkey said. “Being able to start the third as strong as we did made a huge difference. Our defensive execution was key to that. Our defense is going to lead to our offense.”
Franklin played its familiar 1-3-1 zone and the Falcons had to find a way and work around the length of the Flyers defense. Keeping the passes short was the key for the Falcons’ success.
“They play it a little differently than most teams do and it really gave us fits the first time we played them,” said Whipkey. “We eliminated those (long passes) tonight and I thought we could run our offense and get some good looks and it still helps that we have (Bunger) inside getting offensive rebounds, but overall I thought our offensive execution was much better.”
Wilcox-Hildreth finished 16-for-35 from the floor (45%). The Flyers shot 11-for-28 (39%) with no double digit scorers.
Wilcox-Hildreth will now face No. 1 Silver Lake in the subdistrict final on Thursday.
W-H......................13 9 10 13 — 45
Franklin..................13 5 1 10 — 29
Wilcox-Hildreth (45)
Madison Bunger 22, Sarah Jensen 13, Claire Ortgiesen 5, McKinley Ritner 3, Cara Bunger 2
Franklin (29)
Bryanah Hindal 9, Abigail Yelken 9, Bailey Lennemann 6, Aaliiyah Wilsey 3, Emily Rutt 2